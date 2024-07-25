Radiant Security Experiencing Increased Demand for AI-Powered SOC Analysts

Expanded awareness of AI drives impressive first-year growth as enterprises look to increase analyst productivity and reduce remediation times

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Security, a pioneer of the AI-based security operations space, is experiencing significant demand for its AI-powered SOC analyst, adding more than two dozen customer organizations to boost security analyst productivity, detect more real attacks and greatly reduce incident remediation times. Additionally, the company closed its first seven-figure deal within the first year of entering the SecOps market.

"Our early successes are a testament to the Radiant team and its fierce dedication to providing customers with the strongest, most effective AI SOC analysts possible," said Shahar Ben-Hador, CEO and co-founder of Radiant Security. "It is also evidence of the urgent need for change within the cybersecurity sector. For too long, security analysts have been asked to fight evolving threats with outdated technologies and operate at a disadvantage, due to time-consuming tasks and a lack of transparency. Our mission is to turn the SOC on its head, disrupting the tired norms of manual incident investigation using AI-based automation to help SOC analysts respond faster and with more precision."

Radiant's AI SOC analysts emulate the investigation techniques and processes of seasoned human analysts to automate more than 80% of tier-1 SOC work, such as alert triage and investigation. This new approach to SOC automation uses generative AI to help customers find more real attacks using existing detection signals, respond to incidents rapidly, and eliminate a backlog of work. By removing the manual triage and investigation bottleneck from the security operations workflow, Radiant provides better outcomes than previous generations of security automation tools like SOAR without the playbooks or maintenance overhead inherent to those solutions.

"Innovation in AI SOC tools has led to new 'agentic' approaches that mimic human analyst methods to automatically perform SOC work," said Chris Steffen, VP of research at Enterprise Management Associates. "As this emerging application of AI continues to evolve, its ability to address long-standing issues in SOCs like heavy workloads, capacity shortfalls, and the dynamic nature of SOC work, will only increase. Forward-thinking CISOs looking to enhance SOC productivity, improve resource allocation, and increase analyst morale and retention should consider adopting this tech."

Modern SOCs are struggling with incredibly poor signal-to-noise ratios. They don't lack true-positive signals of attacks but rather, the ability to identify and act on them at scale. This is where Radiant's AI is transformative — enabling the investigation of every security alert, and pinpointing the crucial alerts that represent real attacks, so SOCs can conduct deep inspections, and accurately automate their containment and response. This approach significantly reduces mean time to repair (MTTR), ensuring incidents are addressed before becoming breaches.

"By emulating and replicating the knowledge, experience, decision-making, techniques and processes of a human analyst, our AI-powered SOC analyst gets to a similar outcome," said Ben-Hador. "More importantly, however, we're shifting the central role of the human analyst from doing the work to reviewing the work, and that's how our customers are realizing true productivity benefits."

In addition to Radiant's customer success, the company celebrated these milestones in its first year:

Customer and Partner Growth

Radiant Security continues to expand its strong position in the emerging AI SOC analyst space, establishing strongholds in critical markets like the United States , LATAM and Asia .

, LATAM and . Radiant also added strategic channel partnerships with industry heavyweights like TD Synnex, Optiv and Guidepoint, expanding the company's reach and distribution expertise.

Industry Recognition

Recognized in three separate categories in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program, including "Best Cybersecurity Startup," "Best AI Security Solution" and "Best SOC Automation Solution," highlighting Radiant Security's AI-powered SOC Analyst as a significant leap forward in SOC management, advancing threat detection and response capabilities using AI.

2024 Global InfoSec Awards names Radiant Security "Most Innovative AI Security Analyst," "Hot Company in Incident Response" and "Trailblazing Company in SecOps-as-a-Service."

2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards names Radiant Security as the "Best Incident Response Solution."

CRN names Radiant Security among Top 10 "Hottest Security Startups of 2023."

Fortune Magazine includes Radiant Security in the Fortune Cyber 60, a listing of the hottest, fastest growing cybersecurity companies of 2023.

Gartner Research named Radiant Security in its 2023 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security Report

Product Innovation

Radiant Security expanded use case coverage of its AI SOC analyst to include all the major buckets of work in the SOC, including email, identity, endpoint, network, cloud, data loss prevention, custom SIEM correlation alerts, operational technology (OT), and more.

Radiant also created an intuitive new way for users to influence the AI outcomes and workflows of its analysts.

Industry-Leading Investors and Partners

Radiant Security secured a $15 million Series A investment from Next47 and existing investors — Lightspeed Venture Partners, Acrew Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures and Jibe Ventures — to help expand its go-to-market and engineering capabilities.

Series A investment from Next47 and existing investors — Lightspeed Venture Partners, Acrew Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures and Jibe Ventures — to help expand its go-to-market and engineering capabilities. Finally, the company welcomed General Advance as a new investor in its vision and innovative approach to solving security challenges.

To learn more about Radiant Security's AI SOC Analyst, visit Booth #SC205 at Black Hat, taking place August 3-8 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, or click here.

About Radiant Security

Radiant Security is led by cybersecurity veterans from successful companies like Imperva and Exabeam. Radiant pioneered an AI-powered security analyst for Security Operations Centers (SOCs), harnessing the power of intelligent automation to boost analyst productivity, more quickly detect real attacks, and slash incident response times from days or weeks to just minutes. Deployed via API, Radiant Security provides rapid time to value and immediately reduces analyst workloads by as much as 95%. Learn more at https://radiantsecurity.ai/

