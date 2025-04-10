Radiant Security Unveils the First Adaptive AI SOC Platform, Enabling Analysts to Rapidly Detect and Respond to 100% of All Threats

"This launch comes at a time when the industry needs real AI outcomes - not more detections, AI bolt-ons and noise," said Shahar Ben-Hador, CEO and Co-founder of Radiant Security. Post this

Unlike other "Agentic AI SOC" solutions limited to a narrow set of pre-trained use cases, Radiant is fully agnostic and requires no training. Built on continuous security research, its AI engine dynamically adapts to any alert type from any security source, delivering full-spectrum coverage across the entire threat landscape.

When a real threat is escalated, Radiant provides dynamic, transparent remediation recommendations that analysts can review, customize, and execute with a single click. This eliminates the constraints of static automation and rule-based SOARs, empowering human analysts with speed, precision, and complete control.

"This launch comes at a time when the industry needs real AI outcomes - not more detections, AI bolt-ons and noise," said Shahar Ben-Hador, CEO and Co-founder of Radiant Security. "The one thing we kept hearing from our customers was the need for complete alert coverage. So, rather than pre-training our AI engine to support more use cases, we designed it to train itself. It dynamically researches every alert it receives, triages, and investigates as a top analyst would, adapting to the environment to achieve the most accurate results."

Augmenting human analysts

By augmenting human analysts with intelligent triage and response capabilities, Radiant enables SOC teams to shift their focus from investigating 1000s of false positives to proactive and strategic security. Radiant's AI dynamically manages any alert from any security vendor, ensuring seamless, automated incident management across the security stack. Analysts only need to review verified threats and, backed by adaptive AI logic, can focus on their mission-critical security challenges.

Affordable log management and predictable pricing

The Radiant platform also provides powerful log management and analysis capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional SIEMs. This enables rapid, cost-effective querying directly from the customer's archive storage (such as an Amazon S3 bucket), helping to deliver more effective compliance and deep forensic investigation. For users, this drives operational efficiency by eliminating high costs and vendor lock-in associated with legacy SIEM solutions.

In contrast to other solutions on the market that charge based on unpredictable alert volumes, Radiant's pricing is determined solely by the number of use cases and end users. This pricing model ensures 100% predictability for both alerts and log volumes.

"Security teams shouldn't have to choose between visibility and affordability. With Radiant's integrated data lake, we've eliminated the traditional log management cost, giving customers unlimited retention, lightning-fast search, and full flexibility at a fraction of the cost," Katie Mulligan, Head of Product of Radiant Security, explained. She added, "The way Radiant ingests and stores security data not only dramatically improves the organization's security posture, but also allows them to scale without breaking their budget".

Radiant Security at RSA 2025

Radiant Security will demonstrate its Adaptive AI SOC platform at RSA 2025 (Apr 28 - May 1), Booth #258. To schedule a meeting or a demo, please email: [email protected]

About Radiant Security

Radiant Security provides an AI-powered SOC platform tailored for enterprise security teams aiming to effectively manage 100% of the alerts generated by various tools and sensors. Radiant ensures that no real threats are missed by ingesting, understanding, and triaging alerts from any security vendor or data source. It provides dynamic and customized remediation recommendations, reducing response time from days to minutes, thus enabling analysts to focus on true positives and proactive security measures. Unlike other AI solutions, which are limited to predefined security use cases, Radiant adapts to all security alerts, eliminating analyst burnout and the inefficiency of switching between multiple tools. Additionally, Radiant offers affordable, high-performance log management directly from customers' existing storage, significantly cutting costs and eliminating the vendor lock-in often associated with traditional logging solutions.

