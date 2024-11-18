Radiant Smiles - Arlington Family Dentist Now Offering Implant Crowns and Implant Bridges: A Permanent Solution for Missing Teeth

"Our goal is to provide our patients with high-quality, lasting solutions that positively impact their lives," adds Dr. Chandna. "Implant crowns and bridges achieve just that, giving patients the freedom to smile, eat, and speak with confidence." Post this

"Implant crowns and bridges are transformative for our patients," says Dr. Surbhi Chandna. "They offer a permanent, natural-looking solution that helps restore confidence and quality of life."

The Implant Crowns and Implant Bridges Process

Radiant Smiles ensures a seamless and patient-focused process, from the initial consultation to the final restoration.

Step 1: Initial Assessment and Preparation

The journey begins with a thorough dental examination to evaluate your oral health and ensure there are no medical concerns that might complicate the procedure. A key factor assessed during this stage is the condition of your jawbone, which plays a critical role in supporting dental implants.

Step 2: Bone Grafting for Insufficient Bone Density

For patients with insufficient jawbone density, bone grafting may be required to create a strong foundation for the dental implant. This procedure typically involves a 3-4 month healing period, during which the bone integrates and becomes dense enough to support the implant.

In the interim, temporary solutions like an Essix retainer or removable partial denture are offered to maintain aesthetics and functionality while the jaw heals.

Step 3: Implant Placement

Once the jawbone is ready, titanium dental implants are surgically placed in collaboration with Radiant Smiles' skilled oral surgery team. Over the next 3-4 months, the implants undergo osseointegration, where the bone securely fuses with the implant, ensuring stability and longevity.

Step 4: Custom Crown or Bridge Fitting

After the implant is securely integrated, the final step is creating and attaching the custom implant crown or bridge. These prosthetics are carefully crafted to match the color, shape, and size of your natural teeth. With a typical lab turnaround time of just two weeks, patients can enjoy their restored smile quickly and confidently.

A Life-Changing Solution for Missing Teeth

Implant crowns and implant bridges provide a permanent alternative to traditional removable dentures, offering superior durability, aesthetics, and comfort. Patients can enjoy the benefits of a fully functional, natural-looking smile that enhances both appearance and oral health.

"Our goal is to provide our patients with high-quality, lasting solutions that positively impact their lives," adds Dr. Chandna. "Implant crowns and bridges achieve just that, giving patients the freedom to smile, eat, and speak with confidence."

About Radiant Smiles – Arlington Family Dentist

Radiant Smiles, led by Surbhi Chandna, DMD, is a trusted dental practice in Arlington, VA, offering a wide range of general, cosmetic, and restorative dental services. Dr. Chandna and her team are dedicated to providing personalized care and utilizing advanced techniques to help patients achieve their best smiles.

Media Contact

Surbhi Chandna, DMD, Radiant Smiles, 703-528-0444, [email protected], https://theradiantsmiles.com/

SOURCE Radiant Smiles; Radiant Smiles