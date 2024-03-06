Radiant Vision Systems announces new 20x Microscope Lens solution with high resolution imaging for testing of small light sources and displays

Radiant's new 20X Microscope Lens enables testing of small components and features such as individual LEDs, microLEDs, and microOLEDs, along with display pixels and sub-pixels.
REDMOND, Wash., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of visual test and measurement solutions for light sources and displays, announces the release of its new 20X Microscope Lens for testing of small components and features such as individual LEDs, microLEDs, and microOLEDs, along with display pixels and sub-pixels. The lens mounts directly to a Radiant ProMetric® Imaging Colorimeter or Photometer, and features ProMetric or TrueTest™ Software for intuitive system setup and configurable automated measurement sequences. The magnification of the 20X Microscope Lens enables the imaging colorimeter or photometer to focus a greater number of image sensor pixels per display pixel for fine-detail measurement. This simplifies the task of deploying measurements of small displays.
For years the display industry has been focused on the production of screens with higher and higher resolution. This includes the use of LEDs where each pixel of the display is its own individual emitter, and the evolution to microLEDs and microOLEDs. This presents measurement challenges for manufacturers as, pixels become smaller and more densely populated as the display resolution grows.
"Measuring the quality of emissive displays at the pixel and subpixel level has become a tougher challenge due to the size and number of pixels within one small display," states Eric Eisenberg, Optics Development Manager at Radiant. "For example, we're seeing micro displays for AR/VR devices that pack thousands of pixels per inch, requiring a measurement solution that can offer high-resolution imaging of extremely small features. With the release of Radiant's new 20X Microscope Lens, which utilizes a very high-quality objective that achieves near diffraction limited spatial resolution performance, we can acquire more precise pixel detail and increase the consistency of accurate measurements. This solution provides manufacturers with definitive correction factors to adjust each display and evaluate all visual qualities as viewed from the AR/VR user's perspective."
Radiant's microscope lens magnifies details of the display sensor while capturing display pixels and subpixels over several sensor pixels of high-resolution (61MP) image sensors for increased measurement precision. This combination of value, high performance, and flexibility offers manufactures easy-to-use measurement control, optimizing testing efficiency and supporting advanced analysis.
The 20X Microscope lens pairs with either a ProMetric Y-series Imaging Photometer for luminance-only measurement or a ProMetric I-series Imaging Colorimeter for measuring values of luminance and chromaticity. More information about the 20X Microscope Lens and other display test solutions from Radiant Vision Systems can be found at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
