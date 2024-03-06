Radiant Vision Systems announces new 20x Microscope Lens solution with high resolution imaging for testing of small light sources and displays

Radiant's new 20X Microscope Lens can acquire more precise pixel detail and increase the consistency of accurate measurements. This solution provides manufacturers with definitive correction factors to adjust each display and evaluate all visual qualities as viewed from the AR/VR user's perspective. Post this

"Measuring the quality of emissive displays at the pixel and subpixel level has become a tougher challenge due to the size and number of pixels within one small display," states Eric Eisenberg, Optics Development Manager at Radiant. "For example, we're seeing micro displays for AR/VR devices that pack thousands of pixels per inch, requiring a measurement solution that can offer high-resolution imaging of extremely small features. With the release of Radiant's new 20X Microscope Lens, which utilizes a very high-quality objective that achieves near diffraction limited spatial resolution performance, we can acquire more precise pixel detail and increase the consistency of accurate measurements. This solution provides manufacturers with definitive correction factors to adjust each display and evaluate all visual qualities as viewed from the AR/VR user's perspective."

Radiant's microscope lens magnifies details of the display sensor while capturing display pixels and subpixels over several sensor pixels of high-resolution (61MP) image sensors for increased measurement precision. This combination of value, high performance, and flexibility offers manufactures easy-to-use measurement control, optimizing testing efficiency and supporting advanced analysis.

The 20X Microscope lens pairs with either a ProMetric Y-series Imaging Photometer for luminance-only measurement or a ProMetric I-series Imaging Colorimeter for measuring values of luminance and chromaticity. More information about the 20X Microscope Lens and other display test solutions from Radiant Vision Systems can be found at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems.

