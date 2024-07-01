Radiant Vision Systems Announces Stone Jiang as New CEO

"Since joining the company in 2012, Stone has been integral to the growth of Radiant's business in Asia and around the globe, including many of the world's top brands and their manufacturing partners." Post this

During his 12 years with Radiant, Jiang's responsibilities have consisted of strategic planning, business development, sales, and support for Radiant's customers worldwide. He also managed all general operations in the Asia region, including finance, HR, and application engineering.

Jiang's background includes extensive business development experience in high-tech applications, sales and marketing. Prior to joining Radiant, Stone, as General Manager of Greater China at Orbis, played a leadership role introducing RF and machine vision solutions to the telecom industry in China. He also served as China General Manager of Keithley Instrument Inc., and held roles at Electroglas Inc., and Schlumberger Automatic Test Equipment. Stone earned his M.S. in Electrical & Electronics from Beijing University of Technology and an E.M.B.A from Guanghua Business School of Beijing University.

"I am thrilled to have Stone as Radiant's new CEO," says Doug Kreysar. "Since joining the company in 2012, Stone has been integral to the growth of Radiant's business in Asia and around the globe, including many of the world's top brands and their manufacturing partners. I'm confident that Radiant will continue to prosper and flourish under Stone's leadership as he lends a high level of expertise and mentorship to both the customer and employee experience."

As an established leader with a diverse career, Kreysar provided strategic direction to Radiant operations in North America, mainland China, Taiwan, Korea and Vietnam. Under his direction, Radiant's optical technologies for light and color measurement became known as the gold standard for production applications. Kreysar has contributed to the business success not only of Radiant Vision Systems but also Konica Minolta Sensing Business Unit, of which Radiant has been a part of since August 2015. Kreysar will continue to serve Radiant, moving into a senior advisor role.

"I would like to thank Doug for his incredible leadership of Radiant. The contributions he has made towards our business and his commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions to our customers, has positioned Radiant for nothing but success," says Stone Jiang. "I am honored to be taking on the role as CEO of Radiant. We are a business with an impressive global footprint, a talented team, and an enviable reputation as a global leader in display test and measurement solutions. I'm excited to continue working with our team to deliver solutions that exceed our customer's expectations and provide innovative products worldwide."

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

