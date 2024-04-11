Radiant Vision Systems Introduces New ProMetric® I16-G Imaging Colorimeter

When it comes to light and color measurement solutions, the importance of capturing critical details in any device is essential. Post this

ProMetric® I family of imaging colorimeters is designed to address the demands of high-volume manufacturing of displays, backlit components, and light sources. Whether expanding test coverage or increasing throughput, ProMetric I delivers the required performance for highly accurate color and luminance measurements in an automated manufacturing environment. Radiant provides the largest selection of imaging colorimeters and photometers, focusing on the specific needs of the customer when it comes to the resolution, features, and price point best suited to them.

"When it comes to light and color measurement solutions, the importance of capturing critical details in any device is essential," states Doug Kreysar, CEO of Radiant Vision Systems. "ProMetric I-series imaging colorimeters, and the electronically controlled lenses supplied with them, are factory-calibrated over all possible distances and two specific aperture settings. Because the lenses are electronically controllable for focus and aperture, the colorimeter will automatically apply the appropriate flat-field correction. This reduces set up time and provides more precise measurements for manufacturers. Additionally, high-speed and high-resolution image sensors, along with a flexible system, helps us evaluate larger regions, while continuing to measure the brightness and color of each individual diode."

The ProMetric I16-G Imaging Colorimeter uses a scientific-grade, 16.1-megapixel (5312 x 3032) image sensor to provide accurate, repeatable measurements. The resolution of this system enables pixel-level measurement of displays (LCD, OLED, microLED, and others), inter- and intra-character luminance measurement of backlit keyboards and panels, and measurement of LED luminance and color from single diodes to large arrays. This 16.1MP option provides a mid-range resolution option to round out Radiant's I series line which includes options ranging from 2MP to 61MP.

New ProMetric Imaging Colorimeters and Photometers build upon the proven imaging performance that has made ProMetric systems a leading choice for manufacturing engineers, display makers, and optical designers for over 30 years.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

