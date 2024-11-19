Radiant Vision Systems Introduces New ProMetric® I16-G-SC Imaging Colorimeter & Integrated Spectrometer

"The ProMetric® I16-G-SC delivers the required performance our customers require for highly accurate color and luminance measurements in an automated manufacturing environment." Post this

In 2022, Radiant Vision Systems introduced its initial ProMetric® I-SC Solution for light and color measurement. This combined the functions of an enhanced ProMetric I61 Imaging Colorimeter from Radiant with a CAS 140D spectroradiometer from Instrument Systems GmbH. Like that model, the ProMetric® I16-G-SC enables efficient measurement of both spectral data and image-based colorimetric data with complete data capture through a central software interface. Radiant's new solution combines an enhanced ProMetric® I imaging colorimeter—including a scientific-grade, 16.1-megapixel (5312 x 3032) image sensor—with a high-end CAS 125 spectroradiometer from Instrument Systems GmbH to provide accurate, repeatable measurements. The resolution of this system enables pixel-level measurement of LCD, OLED, microLED, and other displays. The ProMetric® I16-G-SC offers a lower resolution system than the current ProMetric® I-SC offering, rounding out Radiant's portfolio of integrated colorimeter/spectrometer solutions and providing a more cost-effective option to customers. An innovative design, based on patented technology developed by Radiant Vision Systems (US Patent No. 8482652), the ProMetric® I16-G-SC employs a polarization-insensitive mirror, mounted inside the imaging colorimeter on the color filter wheel, to redirect light through a fiberoptic cable to the spectrometer. This solution is optimized for speed, resolution, and measurement accuracy. Using a measurement image acquired by the connected imaging colorimeter, the ProMetric® I16-G-SC simultaneously measures spectral data at the center point while quantifying and comparing spatial luminance (cd/m2) and chromaticity (CIE x,y and u′v′) values across the image to evaluate a device.

Both systems are controlled using a single software platform, which also provides a centralized interface for data visualization and output. From software, users can initiate spectral data capture on demand or program the solution to capture a spectrum automatically with each measurement. Reference spectral data can be applied directly to the imaging colorimeter for in-line color calibration to new devices and device states, ensuring a consistent match between camera response and CIE measurement functions. As a directly integrated system, ProMetric® I16-G-SC operates continuously without intervention, ensuring repeatable accuracy, efficiency, and ease of use.

"Since combining the functions of an imaging colorimeter and integrated spectrometer in 2022, we've grown our partnership with world-leading expertise in spectrometers and expanded on our existing technology to focus on the specific needs of the customer when it comes to the resolution, features, and price point best suited to them," states Stone Jiang, CEO of Radiant Vision Systems. "The ProMetric® I16-G-SC offers a 16.1MP, providing pixel-level measurement of displays, inter- and intra-character luminance measurement of backlit keyboards and panels, and measurement of LED luminance and color from single diodes to large arrays. This delivers the required performance our customers require for highly accurate color and luminance measurements in an automated manufacturing environment."

ProMetric® I-SC colorimeters can be fitted with a microscope lens and are optimized to work with industry-leading TrueTest™ Automated Visual Inspection Software from Radiant Vision Systems. TrueTest™ provides a complete turnkey solution for production-level test sequencing using a library of light measurement and inspection software tools. From absolute accuracy in product design to optimal efficiency for in-line quality control, the ProMetric® I16-G-SC Solution is engineered specifically to address end-to-end metrology applications.

For more information about Radiant Vision Systems and the new high-resolution ProMetric® Imaging Colorimeters and Photometers, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Desmond, Radiant Vision Systems, (425) 844-0152, [email protected], https://www.radiantvisionsystems.com/

SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems