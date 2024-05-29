Radiant Vision Systems Introduces New ProMetric® I45 Imaging Colorimeter

The new ProMetric® I45 offers a flexible system, capable of addressing multiple applications for lit and non-lit components to provide accurate, repeatable measurements. Post this

"Image-based metrology continues to demand higher and higher imaging resolution to capture more precise, critical details in devices of any shape or size," states Doug Kreysar, CEO of Radiant Vision Systems. "For the most effective metrology, the goal is to capture the entire device under test within a single image while continuing to measure all its constituent features. Increasing resolution helps us evaluate larger regions, such as LED screens, while continuing to measure the brightness and color of each individual diode. It also allows us to measure millions more tiny light-emitting elements simultaneously across a smartphone or microdisplay to ensure pixel-to-pixel uniformity. A high-resolution imaging system can capture larger and more multifeatured displays or backlit components while still enabling us to perform unique evaluations for each illuminated symbol or shape at once."

CIE-matched color filters and neutral density filters enable the ProMetric® I45 to closely matches human visual perception. The ProMetric® I45 is optimized to work seamlessly with the industry-leading TrueTest™ Automated Visual Inspection Software from Radiant Vision Systems. TrueTest provides a complete, turnkey solution for production-level test sequencing using a library of light measurement and inspection software tools.

The I45 extends the family of I-Series Imaging Colorimeters, that includes systems with resolutions ranging from 2MP to 61MP, and that delivers the proven imaging performance that has made ProMetric systems a leading choice for manufacturing engineers, display makers, and optical designers for over 30 years.

For more information about Radiant Vision Systems and the new high-resolution ProMetric® I45 Imaging Colorimeter, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

About Radiant Vision Systems

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Large, Radiant Vision Systems, (425) 284-0587, [email protected], https://www.radiantvisionsystems.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems