Radiant Vision Systems Wins People's Choice Award for Best Display Metrology Technology at SID Display Week 2024

The AR/VR Lens provides a unique optical design specially engineered for measuring near-eye displays (NEDs), such as those integrated into virtual (VR), mixed (MR), and augmented reality (AR) headsets. The lens design simulates the size, position, and field of view of the human eye. Unlike alternative lens options, where the aperture is located inside the lens, the aperture of the AR/VR lens is located on the front of the lens, enabling positioning of the imaging system's entrance pupil within NED headsets to view head-mounted displays (HMDs) at the same location as the human eye. In addition to the I-151, the lens pairs with other high-resolution ProMetric® imaging colorimeters and photometers and TT-ARVR™ Software to provide a complete solution for accurate and efficient measurement of headset displays.

"Radiant is honored by this recognition of our continuing innovation in the arena of display metrology," said Doug Kreysar, CEO of Radiant Vision Systems. "For more than 30 years, we have focused on developing the most advanced photometric and colorimetric imaging systems and accessories to help device makers ensure the quality of their products. With these complete Radiant solutions configured for exact application needs, manufacturers can realize an efficient measurement process with the benefit of a single provider with end-to-end support."

Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit RadiantVisionSystems.com.

