RadiantGraph Launches AI Voice Studio - HIPAA-Compliant AI Voice Agents that Personalize and Scale Healthcare Engagement

"This isn't just about launching a new capability, it's about removing friction in helping healthcare organizations achieve their vision," said Anmol Madan, CEO and founder of RadiantGraph. "Healthcare organizations have struggled for a long time to engage members at scale without sacrificing quality or blowing up operational budgets. With AI Voice Studio, we are giving them a smarter way to connect, while automating routine outreach and preserving the human touch. It's a step toward a more scalable, more personalized model of member care delivery – one that can also flex to meet seasonal demands or unexpected surges without relying on traditional, labor-intensive solutions."

RadiantGraph's voice AI capabilities are a part of the company's pre-built solutions for health plans across both commercial and Medicare populations. The voice AI calling supports a breadth of use-cases – from driving enrollment into preventative benefits, health benefit reminders, pharmacy and prescription adherence, to closing healthcare gaps.

RadiantGraph's technical team has done extensive work to develop and refine voice AI capabilities, including testing for clinical safety and operational workflow with US-based healthcare professionals. The company's AI agents are integrated with Priority Actions, providing call summaries and key insights to support live agent handoffs. Currently, RadiantGraph's voice AI agents have been rated highly across task completion, agent conduct, demeanor, error handling and clinical safety by US healthcare professionals.

The new capabilities significantly reduce reliance on live agents, cut campaign execution time from weeks to hours, and improve member engagement rates by delivering more relevant, timely support. The result is a more cost-effective, efficient engagement strategy that puts healthcare organizations in control of their member experience without adding more platforms or complicated overhead.

"It remains shocking how much of healthcare still runs on fax machines and phone calls. RadiantGraph's AI Voice technology gives the industry the chance to modernize within existing constraints -- improving access, reducing costs, and meeting patients where they are," said Ross Fubini, investor and managing partner at XYZ Venture Capital. "RadiantGraph's AI Voice Studio, as a new addition to its Intelligent Personalization™ platform, provides uniquely tuned voice automation needed to meet the growing demands of healthcare consumers."

For more information about RadiantGraph's Voice AI capabilities, and the launch of its AI Voice Studio, visit www.radiantgraph.com/platform/ai-voice-studio

About RadiantGraph

RadiantGraph helps healthcare organizations turn complex, fragmented data into meaningful member action within weeks, not years. Our Intelligent Personalization™ platform powers AI-personalized calls and emails to close care gaps, boost program adoption, and improve retention. Proven with major Blues and national plans, we've already helped organizations double conversion rates and cut direct mail costs by 48%. Click here to learn more.

