Radient Launches AllocateIQ: Real-Time Signals for Smarter LP Fundraising

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radient AI today announced the launch of Radient AllocateIQ, a first-of-its-kind signal generation feature, designed to transform how General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) connect, allocate, and fundraise across alternatives.

Most tools stop at static LP databases, leaving GPs to sift through stale information.