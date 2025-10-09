Radient Launches AllocateIQ: Real-Time Signals for Smarter LP Fundraising

Radient AI today announced the launch of AllocateIQ, a first-of-its-kind signal generation feature that gives GPs real-time visibility into LP allocations and preferences - along with direct access to key decision makers.
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radient AI today announced the launch of Radient AllocateIQ, a first-of-its-kind signal generation feature, designed to transform how General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) connect, allocate, and fundraise across alternatives.
Most tools stop at static LP databases, leaving GPs to sift through stale information.
AllocateIQ goes further - generating live signals from LP annual reports, board minutes, Form 990s, regulatory filings, websites, and other disclosures, delivering actionable insights in real time.
With AllocateIQ, GPs can:
- Pinpoint LPs whose allocation patterns match their investment strategy
- Access LP decision-makers directly to target fundraising efforts
- Benchmark performance against peer strategies to strengthen investor discussions
- Track allocation shifts across institutions to anticipate demand and streamline distribution
For LPs, AllocateIQ delivers transparency into peer allocation trends and outcomes, shedding light on what's truly working across the alternatives landscape.
"With AllocateIQ, we're giving GPs a clear line of sight into where LPs are actually putting capital, and the relationships to reach them. At the same time, LPs gain a window into the allocation patterns shaping the market. It's about making fundraising smarter, faster, and more cost-efficient", says Sanjay Bharwani, Founder & CEO, Radient AI.
The waitlist for Radient AllocateIQ is now open. Early access is reserved for a select group of GPs and LPs. Sign up here.
Media Contact
Sanjana Shethia, Head of Product, Radient AI, 1 212 726 2388, [email protected], https://radient.io/
SOURCE Radient AI
Share this article