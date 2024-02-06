Radio Hamburg selects Super Hi-Fi's Program Director to Expand With New Formats in Germany

"Super Hi-Fi delivers world-class technology, which is perfect for helping us experiment and refine new concepts and ideas with a fraction of the effort that it's taken in the past," said Patrick Bernstein, CEO of Radio Hamburg. Post this

"We are honored to be able to support an iconic radio station and brand like Radio Hamburg," said Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon. "Together, we will continue to expand on the richness and heritage of their amazing programming while helping them continue to innovate with new formats that captivate today's listeners as well as expand the audience to the next generation."

"Super Hi-Fi delivers world-class technology, which is perfect for helping us experiment and refine new concepts and ideas with a fraction of the effort that it's taken in the past, while delivering on the incredible programming and production our listeners demand," said Patrick Bernstein, CEO of Radio Hamburg.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

Media Contact:

Laura Morarity | Super Hi-Fi | [email protected]

Media Contact

Laura Morarity, Super Hi-Fi, LLC, 1 3107810283, [email protected], www.superhifi.com

SOURCE Super Hi-Fi, LLC