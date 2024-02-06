Radio Hamburg selects Super Hi-Fi's Program Director to Expand With New Formats in Germany

The radio industry's only AI-powered Operating System to power a new era of Digital Experiences throughout the Radio Hamburg ecosystem
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Super Hi-Fi, the leader in AI-powered radio services for broadcast and digital media companies, today announced that Radio Hamburg, one of the largest commercial radio stations in Germany, has selected Super Hi-Fi's Program Director Radio Operating System to power its digital evolution in Germany.
Radio Hamburg, which is owned by a forward thinking group of radio companies including Axel Springer SE, Bauer Media Group, RTL and others and known for its popular Hot AC format mixing global hits with German pop music, is set to continue expanding on its recent success with new digital formats. Newer stations like 'Caravan.fm', focused on road trips and camping, 'Neue Musik', focused on emerging German hits, and 'Malle Für Alle', a non-stop party and singalong station have already shown great success. Radio Hamburg will leverage Super Hi-Fi's Program Director to continue expanding with new formats at a fraction of the time and cost of legacy radio tools and methods.
"We are honored to be able to support an iconic radio station and brand like Radio Hamburg," said Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon. "Together, we will continue to expand on the richness and heritage of their amazing programming while helping them continue to innovate with new formats that captivate today's listeners as well as expand the audience to the next generation."
"Super Hi-Fi delivers world-class technology, which is perfect for helping us experiment and refine new concepts and ideas with a fraction of the effort that it's taken in the past, while delivering on the incredible programming and production our listeners demand," said Patrick Bernstein, CEO of Radio Hamburg.
About Super Hi-Fi
Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.
