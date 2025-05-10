Radio Surabhi Shifts to New Frequency for Listeners effective 05/05/2025

Radio Surabhi, the First 24x7 Live Telugu Radio in USA Announces Frequency Change

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radio Surabhi, the original 24x7 Telugu Radio Station in the DFW metroplex serving you all things Tollywood - music, movies, and community news, is excited to announce an upcoming frequency change that will take effect on 05/05/2025.

Established on May 5, 2022, as the first 24X7 Telugu radio station in Dallas, Radio Surabhi has built a strong and vibrant presence, celebrating Telugu culture and language with unwavering dedication. Today, three years later, we are moving and writing a new story. Listeners will now be able to find their favorite shows and music at KDXX 107.9 HD-3, Lewisville, TX, bringing clearer sound and broader reach to our loyal audience.

This change is part of Radio Surabhi's ongoing commitment to improving the listening experience and expanding access to our dynamic programming.

The move to KDXX 107.9FM HD-3 will allow the station to:

Expanded Coverage Area: Broadcasting on KDXX 107.9 HD-3, Lewisville, TX allows us to reach more neighborhoods across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex including but not limited to Plano , Pilot Point , Denisonl, Sherman on the North, and Southlake , Fortworth, Burleson , and Weatherford on the South, bringing our unique programming to an even broader audience.





Improved Signal Strength and Clarity: Listeners will enjoy higher sound quality, with fewer interruptions and a more stable connection throughout the region.





Upgraded Broadcasting Technology: The move supports the adoption of enhanced infrastructure, enabling more reliable service and setting the stage for future.

"We're thrilled about this transition," said Rajeswari Udayagiri, Founder and CEO of Radio Surabhi. "This new frequency gives us more power to connect with our community across the expanded geographical locations, and continue delivering the high-quality content our listeners every day."

To ensure a smooth transition, listeners are encouraged to update their presets and spread the word. All programming, hosts, and schedules will remain the same, only the dial is changing! Tune into KDXX 107.9 HD-3, Lewisville, TX.

About Radio Surabhi:

Radio Surabhi is the first 24X7 Telugu radio station in the United States, proudly based in Dallas, Texas. As a trusted voice for the Telugu-speaking community nationwide, Radio Surabhi offers a dedicated platform that celebrates Telugu language, music, culture, and conversation anytime, anywhere. Listeners can enjoy nonstop Telugu programming by downloading the Radio Surabhi App on iOS and Android, or by streaming directly at www.radiosurabhi.com.

For more information,visit www.radiosurabhi.com or follow us on facebook.com/radiosurabhi, instagram.com/radiosurabhi for updates and reminders.

