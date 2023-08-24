Radiology admins enthusiastic about new ultrasound systems

Recent study by IMV finds that 32% of ultrasound sites expect to purchase at least one type of ultrasound system between 2023 and 2026.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiology department administrators are enthusiastic about acquiring new ultrasound equipment over the next three years, driven by the anticipation that procedure volumes will shift from other imaging modalities to ultrasound, according to the recently published‥IMV 2023 Ultrasound Market Summary Report.

The report found that, when it comes to ultrasound purchases planned between this year and 2026, 32% of sites expect to purchase at least one type of ultrasound equipment and an additional 29% of sites are tentatively planning a purchase. This yields a combined 61% of sites considering an ultrasound equipment purchase in the next several years.

The top two future outlook factors revealed by the survey included high ratings for current ultrasound technology meeting the department's clinical and throughput needs (with 66% of respondents rating this statement as a 4 or 5 out of 5), and the fact that "ultrasound procedures are increasing because some procedures are shifting from other imaging modalities" (with 48% of respondents rating this statement a 4 or 5 out of 5).

This enthusiasm for ultrasound persists despite a 2.3% decrease in overall number of general ultrasound patient exams, from 38.5‥million prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 to 37.6‥million in 2022.

The report also found the following:

Among the three types of ultrasound systems -- cart-based, tablet/laptop, and handheld -- 68% of sites have one type, 28% of sites have two types, and 4% of sites have all three.

In terms of individual general ultrasound systems, 85% of units owned and managed by radiology departments are cart-based, 11% are laptop/tablet, and 4% are handheld.

Regarding ultrasound vendors, 56% of sites have at least one‥GE HealthCare‥cart-based ultrasound system, followed by‥Philips‥at 37%,‥Siemens Healthineers‥at 18%,‥Canon Medical Components USA‥at 15% and‥Samsung Electronics‥at 5%.

95% of ultrasound exams are performed with cart-based systems, 5% with laptop/tablet systems, and less than 1% with handheld systems.

As for sonographer staffing, the 2023 survey shows that there are 4.4 full-time equivalent (FTE) sonographers performing ultrasound exams per site.

Ultrasound will be an interesting modality to watch to see if the shift in procedure volumes from other modalities continues and to track how the different types of ultrasound systems are utilized in a clinical setting.

IMV's 2023 Ultrasound Market Summary Report explores market trends in U.S. hospitals including department priorities, future outlook, artificial intelligence trends, procedure volume, manufacture-installed base features and share, the use of OEM vs. third-party service providers, purchase plans, brand loyalty, and site operations characteristics. The report was published in July 2023 and is based on responses from 204 radiology/departmental administrators and clinicians who participated in IMV's nationwide survey from February 2023 -April 2023. Vendors covered in this report include Butterfly Network, Canon, Clarius, Esaote, Fujifilm, GE, Healcerion, Hitachi, Konico Minolta, Mindray, Philips, Samsung, Siemens, and SonoScape.

