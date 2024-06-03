Radioplayer Integrates Super Hi-Fi's HLS+ Streaming Technology

"This partnership with Radioplayer is a huge step forward because they deliver a critical and broadly distributed platform that can immediately bring our next generation HLS+ technology to the global automotive and connected device ecosystem," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. Post this

Super Hi-Fi's HLS+ is the world's first streaming technology designed exclusively to help radio companies bridge the broadcast and digital divide. It combines live, linear radio with the power of interactivity and deep personalization, all in the same audio stream, while simultaneously ensuring backward compatibility with billions of existing devices and automobiles. This new capability enables broadcasters to innovate the listening experience in ways not possible until now and for listeners to start enjoying more engaging listening experiences.

"Super Hi-Fi's mission is to transform the radio industry," said Zack Zalon, CEO of Super Hi-Fi. "This partnership with Radioplayer is a huge step forward because they deliver a critical and broadly distributed platform that can immediately bring our next generation HLS+ technology to the global automotive and connected device ecosystem."

Radioplayer works with car companies and radio manufacturers to maintain radio's central role in the dashboard by providing reliable, official metadata feeds for connected cars, developing hybrid 'smart radio' designs with car companies, and app and voice integrations like Apple CarPlay andAndroid Auto.

About Radioplayer

Radioplayer transforms radio for connected audiences and is dedicated to preserve and enhance radio's prominence. Collaborating with automotive and tech leaders, Radioplayer is shaping the future of radio through innovation and strategic partnerships. In essence, Radioplayer leads radio's evolution, ensuring that radio remains a vital part of the connected world, whether it's in cars, homes, or on any device where people listen to content. Owned by broadcasters in 23 countries, Radioplayer brings together nearly 10,000 radio stations globally.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is dedicated to the radical transformation of radio. Founded in 2018, Super Hi-Fi offers a complete and robust radio management platform powered by advanced AI. Designed to help radio companies and digital media platforms thrive, Super Hi-Fi delivers better quality listening experiences at drastically lower operational costs than legacy tools and methods. The company powers more than 2 billion radio production decisions each month for some of today's biggest brands, including Audacy, Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton, Fubo and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California.

Media Contact

Laura Morarity, Super Hi-Fi, LLC, 1 3107810283, [email protected] , www.superhifi.com

SOURCE Super Hi-Fi, LLC