Radisson Hotel Group welcomes the first Radisson RED to Thailand with the opening of Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach.

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach, marking the brand's introduction to the country with a vibrant, game-changing resort that redefines hospitality through bold design, immersive experiences, and a dynamic social vibe. Located just 200 meters from the iconic Patong Beach, the 388-room property captures the energetic spirit of Phuket, seamlessly blending art, music, and exceptional amenities into a lifestyle destination for travelers from around the world.

PHUKET, Thailand, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Positioned as a content creator's paradise, Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach is more than just a hotel—it's a social hub where creativity and connection thrive. With Instagram-worthy interiors, rooftop parties, and immersive art displays, the resort invites guests to discover a fresh perspective on travel. From the art-inspired lobby and bold RED rooms to vibrant communal spaces like co-working hot desks and private pods, every detail is designed to surprise and delight. Guests can also tune in to Radio RED 91.5 & 102.5 FM, the resort's exclusive music station that keeps them connected to local happenings and global trends.

Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach offers a diverse culinary and nightlife experience with eight eclectic venues, including the iconic Hard Rock Café Phuket, a rooftop beach club, and live DJ sets in the lobby. For wellness enthusiasts, the resort boasts a state-of-the-art Atlas Gym, hydrotherapy treatments, and an upcoming red-light therapy spa. Families are catered to with a dedicated Kids' Club, curated local tours, and personalized concierge services, ensuring an unforgettable family getaway. The property also excels as an events and meetings destination, featuring five multi-functional meeting rooms, a grand ballroom, and cutting-edge technology to seamlessly accommodate business and social gatherings.

Set in a prime location near bustling Bangla Road, Andamanda Phuket water park, and cultural landmarks like Wat Chalong temple, the resort is the ultimate launchpad for exploring Phuket's vibrant culture and natural beauty.

Stacey Walton, Vice President of Destination Hospitality Management, added: "This resort will redefine the social scene in Patong, serving as a hub for live entertainment, signature dining, and cultural events. Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach isn't just a place to stay—it's a destination designed to inspire."

Gary Murray, CEO and Owner of Destination Hospitality Management, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to introduce Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach as the brand's first resort in Asia. Our vision is to blend Thai hospitality with Radisson RED's dynamic DNA, creating an experience that's as inspiring as it is unforgettable."

Tim Cordon, COO of Middle East, Africa & South East Asia Pacific, said: "The opening of Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach is a major milestone for us. This property embodies the spirit of the Radisson RED brand while capturing the unique essence of one of Thailand's most exciting destinations. We are thrilled to bring this innovative concept to Phuket and provide travelers with an unforgettable lifestyle experience."

