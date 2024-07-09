Radix Appoints Shaun Hillin as Chief Information Officer

"Radix is the only data platform supplying the intelligence to boost property performance at every step of operations. Multifamily is just beginning to tap the potential of AI-driven analytics. What we are going to build at Radix is going to be paradigm-shifting." Post this

"Shaun's experience, leadership, and vision will be instrumental in honing our data resources and growing our industry influence," said Radix CEO Blerim Zeqiri. "Shaun is passionate about the transformational potential of generative AI. He firmly believes that the next wave of AI-driven value creation and innovation will emerge from companies like Radix, which possess deep domain expertise in their respective industries. Shaun's technology and AI background will accelerate our continued mission to supply all players in the rental housing industry—operators and renters alike—with transparent, current, detailed, accurate, and actionable market data."

Prior to joining Radix, Hillin worked as the Global Head of AI solution architecture at Cohere, a leading large language model startup operating at the bleeding edge of foundational AI model development. During his time there, he was instrumental in launching Cohere's enterprise-focused models on leading hyperscale platforms such as Oracle, AWS, Azure, and GCP, contributing to the company's impressive $5 billion valuation. Before Cohere, Hillin drove strategy around enterprise data platform transformations at Amazon Web Services.

"Radix has no true peers when it comes to the depth and granularity of data it provides the rental housing industry," Shaun said. "It's exciting to join an already impressive team with a passion and commitment for delivering a category defining product to the industry. Radix is the only data platform supplying the intelligence to boost property performance at every step of operations. Multifamily is just beginning to tap the potential of AI-driven analytics. What we are going to build at Radix is going to be paradigm-shifting."

A native Texan, Hillin attended the University of Texas at Austin and later Harvard University. He has been a guest lecturer at Harvard, as well as a frequent conference speaker and contributor for events like SXSW, lending his expertise on AI and machine learning.

About Radix

Radix is a market survey platform designed specifically for the multifamily housing industry to provide actionable data and analytical tools that allow owners and operators to accurately assess and strengthen their position in the competitive marketplace. Since its inception in 2016, the Radix platform focuses on streamlining the data analytics process to save time and money, while creating greater data consistency and broader collaboration within the organization. Radix provides unique, intuitive insight on complex and ambiguous data, empowering users to improve performance through more informed decisions.

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco, Radix, 1 3036823943, [email protected], www.radix.com

SOURCE Radix