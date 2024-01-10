Radix Hires Industry-Leader Jay Denton as its New Chief Economist

"Jay's career experience contributes directly to our mission to equip our clients with a strategic edge through comprehensive data that informs optimized outcomes." Post this

"As Radix grows its market footprint and industry influence, proven leaders like Jay are essential to successfully scale and hone our solutions," said Radix CEO and Founder, Blerim Zeqiri. "Jay's career experience contributes directly to our mission to equip our clients with a strategic edge through comprehensive data that informs optimized outcomes. We're excited to add him to the Radix leadership roster and look forward to our future bolstered by his expertise."

In 2023, Radix added more than 30 clients and 2 million units to its shared data ecosystem, which now is 9 million units overall. Clients represented are across the size spectrum, including 23 of the Top 50 NMHC companies. Radix also launched two new products — Research and ProForma — on its platform, alongside its venerable Benchmark solution. Radix Research aggregates information on a submarket, MSA, state and national level. ProForma provides development, acquisitions and new business teams with customized use of the shared data ecosystem. Radix also recently launched a resident portal to help prospective residents find the most affordable rents by zip code in most U.S. major metros.

Prior to joining Radix, Denton served as Chief Analytics Officer at LaborIQ, where he led the company's product, data and market analysis teams. The firm's AI-driven SaaS solution leveraged labor market forecasts to predict wage trends and recommend salaries in a turbulent job market. Denton previously worked as Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence at Bell Partners, where his research was instrumental in market selection for investments and fundraising. He led the business unit that developed front-end dashboards to access KPIs. He also spent more than 15 years at Axiometrics, concluding as Senior Vice President of Analytics, where he led the advisory services offering for REITs, investors and lenders.

Denton said Radix's vision and growth potential made it an appealing alliance.

"The Radix platform impresses me because of its frequency, granularity and customization of reporting, as well as the hours it saves teams each month. Multifamily organizations are more effective when data is made available at all levels of the corporate structure, and Radix offers sortable and digestible information relevant to on-site associates and executives alike," Denton said. "Radix is becoming the most comprehensive, single data platform for multifamily — augmenting business intelligence and informing business decisions across the industry."

Denton is also a sought-after speaker for executive groups, industry associations and media outlets. His thought leadership has been featured in several leading national publications, including Bloomberg Business, Inc., The Wall Street Journal, New York Post and Business Insider.

About Radix

Radix is a market survey platform designed specifically for the multifamily housing industry to provide actionable data and analytical tools that allow owners and operators to accurately assess and strengthen their position in the competitive marketplace. Since its inception in 2016, the Radix platform focuses on streamlining the data analytics process to save time and money, while creating greater data consistency and broader collaboration within the organization. Radix provides unique, intuitive insight on complex and ambiguous data, empowering users to improve performance through more informed decisions.

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco, Radix, 1 3036823943, [email protected]

