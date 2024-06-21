Radix Revolutionizes Multifamily Housing Market with Free Access to Advanced Data Analytics

"Now is the time for the industry to step forward and provide the best data for consumers and operators to make sound decisions." Post this

"At Radix, we are driven by the conviction that transparent, precise, all-encompassing data is the cornerstone of sound decision-making within the multifamily housing sector," said Blerim Zeqiri, CEO and Co-Founder at Radix. "We have always believed that scraped data has a place. However, it is only a small part of the larger picture, as it captures only a fraction of true market trends. By granting our clients free access to our web-scraped data, we are ensuring that all industry stakeholders can tap into a resource that is rightfully theirs, while also painting a complete picture of market supply and demand dynamics essential for market efficiency. Now is the time for the industry to step forward and provide the best data for consumers and operators to make sound decisions."

In an era where algorithmic pricing software is under the regulatory microscope, Radix stands firm in its commitment to full transparency and economic liberty by making all its data public and available to consumers. Now providing access to scraped data, Radix continues to champion the full spectrum and complete picture approach that operators need to make decisions. Scraped data, when combined with the wider Radix ecosystem, will empower users to further compare and contrast all public data and make sound decisions in an ever-changing market.

Radix aims to democratize data consumption, enabling renters to access the best data publicly available, including detailed concessions and availability, and to insights similar to those used by property managers through its free Renter Portal. This initiative not only assists operators in making informed decisions but also instills consumer confidence in the rental market.

Radix is committed to enhancing data accuracy and transparency, vital for quick and confident decision-making, and challenges the industry to do the same. This includes making data from integrated property management systems public.

"Transparency and economic liberty are the bedrock of a thriving marketplace," Zeqiri said. "We are investing heavily in AI and other cutting-edge technology and platforms that will enable us to deliver more advanced capabilities for operators and consumers. We are always working to push the boundary of data analytics innovation in multifamily."

