Radixweb Accelerates App Development with Microsoft Power Platform's Low-Code/No-Code Capabilities

Radixweb is expanding its custom software development capabilities with the use of Microsoft Power Platform. The strategic move is helping their enterprise clients accelerate secure, scalable app development, while ensuring compliance across industries like healthcare, finance, and legal.

FRISCO, Texas , Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radixweb, a leader in custom software development and digital product engineering, has expanded its capabilities with Microsoft Power Platform. With that, they are empowering enterprises across the globe to speed up digital transformation with low-code/no-code (LCNC) capabilities.

As enterprises face mounting pressure to deliver digital solutions faster, without compromising compliance and security, Radixweb aims to ease that pressure and meet market demands by incorporating Microsoft Power Platform into its service suite.

Radixweb's goal with their Microsoft Power Platform Solutions is to help organizations reduce development backlogs, facilitate citizen development, and ensure IT leaders maintain governance and scalability.

According to industry insiders, three out of four new enterprise apps will be built using LCNC platforms. Radixweb's approach reflects this shift and positions agility before complexity and enabling faster delivery of enterprise-grade applications that are secure, scalable, and rapidly developed.

"Low-code is no longer just a tactical shortcut. It is becoming a strategic level for enterprises," said Dharmesh Acharya, COO of Radixweb. "With Microsoft Power Platform, we help businesses innovate quickly, keep up with the pace of market demands, and still ensure that the solutions remain technically scalable, secure, and sustainable. With this balance, our key goal here is to help enterprises accelerate transformation without losing control."

Radixweb's Power Platform implementations span diverse industries. A large American hospital network cut patient intake errors by 60% and reduced administrative workload by 35% through a PowerApps-driven reporting system. In financial services, they helped a regional bank streamline compliance workflows and achieved a 40% faster turnaround on audits. A global law firm automated case documentation with Radixweb and saw a 5X boost in contract review without any compromise on compliance.

Radixweb has delivered more than 4,200 custom solutions across 30 industries and is recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital and App Innovation with expertise spanning the full Power Apps suite — Canvas Apps, Model-Driven Apps, Power Pages, Dataverse, and AI Builder. The company was also named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 for its contributions to enterprise software development. With a long-standing track record of aligning technology with business goals, Radixweb continues to guide global enterprises toward modernization and sustainable innovation.

Media Contact

Pratik Mistry, Radixweb, 1 312 528 3083, [email protected], https://radixweb.com/

SOURCE Radixweb