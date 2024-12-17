RADPAIR and deepc Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Revolutionize AI-Driven Radiology Reporting

"At RADPAIR, we see the future of radiology reporting as one where radiologists can fully focus on analyzing images, with AI serving as an assistant and co-pilot to handle all non-value-added tasks," said Dr. Avez Rizvi, founder of RADPAIR. Post this

"At RADPAIR, we see the future of radiology reporting as one where radiologists can fully focus on analyzing images, with AI serving as an assistant and co-pilot to handle all non-value-added tasks," said Dr. Avez Rizvi, founder of RADPAIR. "Partnering with deepc allows us to deliver a comprehensive solution that will enhance report quality, reduce burnout, and ultimately improve the level of care for patients."

Franz Pfister, CEO of deepc, stated, "Our partnership with RADPAIR to deliver a fully comprehensive reporting solution represents a powerful integration of our extensive AI platform and a fully generative AI reporting tool. Together, we're offering clinicians a streamlined, high-performance approach to reporting that optimizes workflows and enables faster, more informed decisions."

Both RADPAIR and deepc are proud to collaborate in addressing the supply and demand challenges radiology is facing today. This partnership signifies their shared commitment to a future where scalable, intelligent AI solutions enhance radiology practices and patient outcomes worldwide.

About RADPAIR:

Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, RADPAIR specializes in generative and agentic AI solutions for radiology reporting, with a focus on reducing radiologist burnout and improving diagnostic accuracy. https://www.radpair.com/

About deepc:

deepc has developed the radiology AI platform deepcOS®, providing clinicians with effortless access to a myriad of regulatory-approved globally leading AI solutions for more than 75 clinical indications, delivering more efficient workflows and assisting radiologists in their daily routine. With its rigorous validation of vendor-neutral AI solutions using large-scale independent data, as well as offering a practical evaluation of AI solutions on local clinical data, deepc ensures that radiologists benefit from the best AI solutions that meet their unique requirements. deepc enables easy and fast installation, end-to-end integration, and unified contracting and billing, service, all under a comprehensive privacy & security framework. http://www.deepc.ai

