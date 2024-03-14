RadPoker, a Free No Limit Poker App, Adds Daily + Weekly Cash Prizes and Upgraded Experience

We've made the gameplay environment more intuitive and engaging, and we added the daily and weekly contests for even more rewarding play. Post this

"We continuously improve RadPoker to give our players a superior experience, and we're excited to announce these latest enhancements," said Nishon Rad, CEO of RadPoker. "We love working directly with our players and implementing changes based on their feedback. We've made the gameplay environment more intuitive and engaging, and we added the daily and weekly contests for even more rewarding play. Some of the best poker players in the world are on RadPoker; we invite anyone who hasn't tried it yet to check out what makes us different."

RadPoker offers a poker experience unlike any other app. It provides a no limit Texas Hold'em platform that is mobile-optimized for super fast (4-minute average games), heads-up play. It utilizes a custom rating algorithm and live leaderboard so that players can track their performance in real time. Dedicated to customer service and the best possible player experience, the RadPoker team is committed to continuous improvement. The app is available in Google Play and the App Store, as well as at www.RadPoker.com.

