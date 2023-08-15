Radsource Deploys 10 New ProtonPACS Installations in Q2 2023

Radsource, a leading provider of radiology clinical services and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), has concluded the second quarter of 2023 with 10 new installations of ProtonPACS.
Radsource, a leading provider of radiology clinical services and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), has concluded the second quarter of 2023 with 10 new installations of ProtonPACS.
During this period, Radsource expanded its reach by partnering with three new clients: a radiology practice in Nebraska, a radiology provider in Mississippi, and an imaging center in Florida. These establishments recognized the need for a reliable and efficient PACS solution to enhance their diagnostic capabilities and provide exceptional patient care. Also in the second quarter, Radsource completed seven new installations of ProtonPACS for existing clients.
Monument 9A Imaging & Diagnostic Center is a full modality medical imaging facility located in the heart of Jacksonville, FL. The facility strives to deliver the highest quality patient care and, in keeping with that goal, decided to invest in upgraded PACS technology. After comparing products, they opted to work with Radsource and went live with ProtonPACS in the second quarter of this year.
"As someone who is responsible for sending and receiving comparison studies for our radiologist, ProtonPACS is truly amazing and it has allowed me to do much more with exams and studies than our previous PACS," stated Dylan Morales, medical records clerk at Monument 9A. "One of the big improvements is the way we can now export studies. With our previous PACS, I was restricted to only burning CDs and I could not keep up with the demands of other facilities. Now, with the referring physician's portal, outside physicians can easily obtain everything they need regarding their patients' imaging."
