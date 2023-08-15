Radsource Deploys 10 New ProtonPACS Installations in Q2 2023

"As someone who is responsible for sending and receiving comparison studies for our radiologist, ProtonPACS is truly amazing and it has allowed me to do much more with exams and studies than our previous PACS," stated Dylan Morales, medical records clerk at Monument 9A. Tweet this

"As someone who is responsible for sending and receiving comparison studies for our radiologist, ProtonPACS is truly amazing and it has allowed me to do much more with exams and studies than our previous PACS," stated Dylan Morales, medical records clerk at Monument 9A. "One of the big improvements is the way we can now export studies. With our previous PACS, I was restricted to only burning CDs and I could not keep up with the demands of other facilities. Now, with the referring physician's portal, outside physicians can easily obtain everything they need regarding their patients' imaging."

About Radsource

Radsource is a nationwide leader in MRI interpretation and PACS development. With a strong focus on clinical expertise and advanced technology, Radsource developed ProtonPACS, a PACS engineered to overcome the challenges users face with other systems. Radsource is committed to providing exceptional customer service and clinical support to help their customers succeed.

