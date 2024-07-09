Radsource Expands Leadership Team, Des Varady Joins in Newly Created CEO Role

"We are very excited about Des joining the team and bringing his extensive healthcare and technology experience. With Des, Radsource is better positioned to offer our clients exceptional quality, cutting-edge technology, and market leading services." - Dr. Mark Awh, Co-Founder and President. Post this

, Co-Founder and President, and Dr. , Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, will continue to lead Radsource's teleradiology team of fellowship-trained radiologists, recognized for their subspecialty expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, including Radsource's world renowned Web Clinic educational library of MRI case studies. Jeff Carden , Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer will continue to lead Radsource's integrated services platform as a total imaging partner for customers, including practice management operations for Radsource and Radsource's ProtonPACS offering, a hybrid PACS-as-a-service solution delivering enterprise class capabilities to its customers via a strategic partnership with Intelerad.

Before joining Radsource, Mr. Varady was Chief Executive Officer at Corridor, a leading provider of post-acute healthcare revenue cycle services. Under his leadership, Corridor grew from 30 to 1,400+ clinical and operations team members, completed five strategic acquisitions, and developed AI-enabled medical coding and revenue cycle acceleration technologies. Prior to Corridor, Mr. Varady was Chief Executive Officer at HWT, a healthcare data services firm, and Chief Operating Officer at Sapient, a global technology consulting business.

"We are very excited about Des joining the team and bringing his extensive healthcare and technology experience," Dr. Awh said. "With Des, Radsource is better positioned to offer our clients exceptional quality, cutting-edge technology, and market leading services."

Radsource is a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC.

ABOUT RADSOURCE

Radsource is dedicated to providing clinical excellence in subspecialized musculoskeletal and neurological MRI interpretation. We leverage our deep experience as radiologists and daily PACS users to deliver our industry-leading PACS solution, ProtonPACS, to hospitals, imaging centers, physician practices, and a wide variety of other medical imaging environments. Our goal is to improve healthcare wherever we go, and we achieve this through both our exceptional PACS solution and our expertise in MRI interpretation. For more information on Radsource, visit http://www.radsource.us.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined experience in healthcare as operators and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, visit http://www.healthedgepartners.com.

