Radsource Grows Client Base by 10 in the Second Half of 2023

Radsource also added to its clinical services with the addition of Carolina Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center. Located in Gastonia, NC, this practice has been providing specialized orthopaedic and sports injury care for more than 70 years. They recently began using Radsource for subspecialized musculoskeletal MRI interpretation.

"When we were searching for a new radiology partner, we prioritized patient care above all else. We knew Radsource by reputation, and we were immediately impressed by their expert responses to our questions regarding clinical expectations," stated Becky Rancati, Business Operations Manager at Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center. "We are proud to have found a partner that not only meets but exceeds our expectations in quality, responsiveness, and patient care. Their expertise in musculoskeletal and neurological MRI interpretation has further solidified our confidence in the comprehensive capabilities they bring to our practice."

In recent years, many healthcare facilities have experienced challenges related to a shortage of radiologists. The demand for radiologists often outpaces the supply, leading to difficulties in hiring and potential delays in medical imaging services. "At Radsource, we have created a highly desirable work environment that emphasizes collaboration and clinical excellence," stated Dr. Mark Awh, Radsource CEO and President. "We continue to attract the highest quality radiologists to our practice, which puts us in an ideal position to provide the expertise that our clients seek."

About Radsource

Radsource is a nationwide leader in MRI interpretation and PACS development. Building on its clinical success in MRI interpretation, Radsource developed ProtonPACS, a PACS specifically engineered to overcome the challenges users face with other systems. ProtonPACS provides hospitals, imaging centers and physician practices advanced tools to optimize imaging workflow and increase profitability. The company is uniquely positioned to provide expertise in all aspects of medical imaging.

