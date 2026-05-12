RADX Announces New, Low-Cost, NVIDIA-Based, PXIe-GPU-T400 to Address Windows 11 Security Issues in PXIe Embedded Controllers with EOL IGPUs

"At $2,499, the RADX PXIe-GPU-T400 provides an inexpensive solution that preserves user investments in their PXIe systems, fully employ Windows 11 VBS security without exceptions or waivers, and get an NVIDIA-based GPU upgrade at the same time," said Ross Q. Smith, RADX Co-Founder and CEO. Post this

NI PXIe-8881 PXIe Embedded Controller

Integrated GPU / Driver: AMD Radeon E6465 and Driver atdcm64a.sys

Vulnerability / Issue Description: Microsoft Driver Blocklist Flag - The native AMD driver contains unpatched privilege escalation risks. To use the display without crashing, users must disable Memory Integrity or the Vulnerable Driver Blocklist.

Severity: High

Keysight M9038A PXIe Embedded Controller

Integrated GPU / Driver: Intel UHD Graphics 630 and Driver igdkmd64.sys

Vulnerability / Issue Description: Improper Access Control - Legacy generations of Intel IGPU drivers contain local access flaws. Allows an authenticated local attacker to cause denial of service (DoS) or execute unauthorized code.

Severity: Medium

Keysight M9035A PXIe Embedded Controller

Integrated GPU/ Driver: Intel HD Graphics 530 / 630 with Driver: igdkmd64.sys

Vulnerability / Issue Description: Susceptible to common local privilege escalation vectors found in older Intel DCH driver packages. Requires strictly controlled driver updates to patch, which IT departments frequently delay to prevent breakages.

Severity: Medium

PXIe-GPU SOLUTION – Disabling EOL/EOS IGPUs in Embedded Controllers and adding a RADX Catalyst PXIe-GPU to PXIe Systems enables full compliance with Windows 11 Security. In addition, users may realize multi-monitor display, 2D/3D graphics, video and compute benefits that are intrinsic to modern NVIDIA GPUs. Catalyst PXIe-GPUs are COTS NVIDIA Professional PCIe GPUs packaged for PXIe via RADX' patented Catalyst-X™ technology (U.S. Patent 12,284,547). Accordingly, Catalyst PXIe-GPUs use NVIDIA standard, fully compliant, WHQL-signed, enterprise drivers that natively support Windows 11 Virtualization-Based Security (VBS) and Windows 11 Memory Integrity, Vulnerable Driver Blocklist, and Kernel DMA Protections, without affecting their PXIe system's operation.

"Windows 11 VBS is an important defense against kernel-level malware. Disabling this protection to use obsolete components and drivers may be understandable in the short term, but it's likely not a viable long-term security approach for sensitive systems or CMMC 2.0 compliance, said Leighton Johnson, CMMC LCCA, CISA, CISSP and Director of Cybersecurity at Acquired Data Solutions. "Where possible, organizations should remove unsupported drivers to eliminate known vulnerabilities by employing current hardware and authenticated drivers."

ABOUT THE PXIe-GPU-T400 - Based on the NVIDIA T400 and priced at $2,499 (with free shipping in the USA), the PXIe-GPU-T400 is the lowest-priced member of the Catalyst Family of COTS PXIe-GPUs (www.radxtech.com/pxie-gpus). With its aggressive price, the T400 provides a cost-effective solution for addressing Windows 11 Security Issues associated with EOL/EOS IGPUs in PXIe Embedded Controllers. The T400 enables users to maintain good cybersecurity hygiene and pass strict cybersecurity audits, while preserving their investments in PXIe-based instrumentation. The T400 has a ~30-day ARO lead-time and is available directly from RADX ([email protected]), qualified VARs and System Integrators and via TestMart ([email protected]) for US Government related Purchases.

The PXIe-GPU-T400 supports up to three (3) high-res monitors and provides superior 2D/3D graphics and video when compared to IGPUs. In addition, the T400 supports entry level NVIDIA CUDA and OpenCL-based GPU-accelerated computer vision, signal processing and AI via LabVIEW, G2CPU, Python, PyTorch, MATLAB, LibTorch, C/C++, TensorFlow and similar computing frameworks. Key specs for the PXIe-GPU-T400 include the following items:

RADX P/N: PXIe-GPU T400-2GB (Single-Slot)

Q226 MSRP: $2,499 / ~30 Day ARO Lead Time

Integrated PCIe GPU: NVIDIA Turing T400 (https://tinyurl.com/3ybc7ua9)

384 CUDA Cores with Performance Up to 1.094 FP32 TFLOPS

GDDR6: 2GB, 64-bit, up to 80 GB/s

PXIe I/F: Gen 3 x8 / GPU PCIe I/F: G3 x16

NVENC/NVDEC: 1 x G5 NVENC HW Video Encoder and 1 x G4 NVDEC HW Video Decoder

3x MiniDP 1.4a with 5120 x 2880 @ 60Hz ~35W TDP – works in ANY PXIe Chassis

Supports Windows 11, Linux, RT Linux (via G2CPU),

Supports DirectX 12.0, OpenGL 4.6, Vulkan 1.2, and CUDA Compute Capability of 7.5 and CUDA 11 or later

1 Year RTF Warranty

"All RADX DisplayPort-enabled Catalyst PXIe-GPUs address these EOL/EOS IGPU Windows 11 Security Issues," said Ross Q. Smith, RADX Co-Founder and CEO. "We created the T400 as an especially affordable option so organizations of all sizes can afford to add PXIe-GPUs to their systems and remain secure, while enjoying NVIDIA-accelerated multi-monitor, high-res graphics, video and entry-level GPU acceleration for signal processing, computer vision and AI."

DEMOS AT NI CONNECT

RADX will demo Catalyst PXIe-GPUs and Venturi PXIe-SSDs in RADX Booth #K139 at NI Connect in Fort Worth, TX, 10-12MAY2026. At NI Connect, RADX will show the G2CPU (https://www.g2cpu.com/) RTSA Toolkit featuring PXIe-GPU accelerated, LabVIEW-based, real-time signal analysis, record and playback with lossless real-time compression. In addition, RADX will demo PXIe-GPU accelerated Transform-CV Computer Vision by Acquired Data Solutions (https://acquiredata.com/), combined with Local, Air-Gapped PXIe-based LLM AI-based control by Extreme Scale Solutions (https://www.extreme-scale.com/).

ABOUT RADX – Founded in 2011, RADX Technologies (www.radxtech.com) is a US-based, high-tech small business that develops and manufactures advanced, COTS, High Performance Computing (HPC) technologies and products for Modular Test and Measurement (T&M) applications. RADX is an NI Alliance Partner. RADX products are BAA and TAA compliant and available from RADX directly, from TestMart (www.testmart.com) for GSA and US government-related purchases, and qualified PXIe system integrators and value-added resellers worldwide.

Media Contact

Ross Smith, RADX Technologies, Inc., 1 6196771849 700, [email protected], www.radxtech.com

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SOURCE RADX Technologies, Inc.