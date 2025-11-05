RADX Announces Venturi Family of COTS, Data Center PXIe-SSDs™

"By harnessing the capabilities of Gen 5 Data Center SSDs, Venturi PXIe-SSDs will readily surpass all M.2-based PXIe-SSD RAID Modules (including our own), in virtually all aspects of performance, write endurance, reduced TDP & op temp, reliability, warranty and value," said Ross Q. Smith, RADX CEO. Post this

"An essential design criterion for Venturi was to match the ~7+ GB/Sec Gen 3 x8 sustained sequential read and write performance achieved by RADX Trifecta PXIe-SSD RAID Modules that have eight M.2 SSDs," said Ross Q. Smith, RADX Co-Founder, CEO and Occasional Angler. "Our engineering team has achieved this critical goal, so we're now able to offer Venturi with the many benefits derived from using Data Center SSDs, including unmatched write endurance, low power dissipation, zero thermal throttling, superior MTBF and a 3x longer warranty versus PXIe M.2 RAID products based on 4 to 8 x client M.2 2280 SSDs."

INDUSTRY-LEADING CAPACITIES AND WRITE ENDURANCE

Standard Venturi PXIe-SSD models include 7.68TB, 15.36TB, 30.72TB, and 61.44TB (unformatted) capacities, with ~24TB and other capacities available upon request. In addition, the Venturi Family includes a new, low-cost 3.84TB model ($5k MSRP) and an Extreme Endurance 800GB model (87.6 PBW) that's optimized for continuous write and circular-buffer applications. With its Data Center SSDs, Venturi can support write endurance between 7 and 112 Petabytes Written ("PBW"), which is 2.3x to 146x higher than similar capacity M.2 RAID products with 4, 6 or 8 x M.2 SSDs. This enables Venturi to offer unrivalled support for wideband recording applications that require thousands of write cycles.

"Many of our engineering and production tester applications use circular buffers that need high sequential write performance concurrently with extreme write endurance," said Becky Linton, SPHEREA US Senior Engineer. "Some of our multi-channel testers continuously stream pre-trigger data at over 6 GB/Sec per channel, twenty-four hours per day, for months at a time. With M.2-based RAID modules, we have to replace the SSDs weekly or monthly, which is very costly and is an operational nightmare for our production test customers. With Venturi, we can sustain up to a year of operation from a single, high-performance Data Center SSD per channel, which is a huge improvement in terms of operations complexity, total cost of ownership and overall customer satisfaction."

PRICING AND DELIVERY - Pricing for the Venturi PXIe-SSD-1U.2F-3.84TB-PH5 Module, which features 3.84 TB (unformatted), ~7 GB/Sec SSRW, and 7.0 PBW, is $4,999 MSRP, which is less than 1/3rd the price of the 4 TB NI PXIe-8267 PXIe RAID Module. Pricing for the PXIe-SSD-0.8TB-FX4-EE Extended Endurance Module, which features 0.8 TB (unformatted), ~7 GB/Sec and 87.6 PBW, is $8,999. Other Venturi PXIe-SSD Modules feature pricing that ranges from $6,999 for 7.68 TB to $29,999 for 61.44 TB, which is approximately equivalent to Trifecta PXIe-SSD-XM.2F RAID Modules on a capacity basis. This pricing enables Venturi PXIe-SSDs to preserve the capacity value (UF-TB / $k MSRP) and extend the write endurance value (UF-PBW / $k MSRP) established by Trifecta PXIe-SSD RAID Modules. Early Venturi PXIe-SSD units are available now, with 45 to 60-day ARO. Volume production (30-day ARO) will begin in Q1 2026. Additional details on Models, Pricing and Performance is described in the attached Table and Data Sheet.

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS - Venturi PXIe-SSDs derive additional benefits via their use of a single Data Center SSD versus to M.2 PXIe RAID products with 4 to 8 x M.2 SSDs:

Superior Random I/O Read Perf. By using Data Center SSDs, Venturi PXIe-SSDs deliver up to ~3.3M Random Read I/OPS versus the ~1.6M RRI/OPS achieved by PXIe RAID products with multiple M.2 SSDs.

Reduced Power Dissipation & Op Temps. With a single Data Center SSD, Venturi PXIe-SSDs feature a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 38W and Operating Temperatures typically under 50°C at 23°C ambient (~23°C ΔT), enabling them to work in any PXIe Chassis at full performance, without thermal throttling, which affects some M.2 RAID products.

Standard 3-Year RTF Warranty (Industry First). With up to 2.5M Hour Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF), Data Center SSDs feature substantially higher MTBFs than client or consumer M.2 2280 SSDs. Higher MTBFs, coupled with reduced op temps and the use of one versus multiple SSDs, enable Venturi to support a 3x longer warranty than M.2-based PXIe RAID or other PXIe SSDs.

Simple Configuration. With its single Data Center SSD, installing Venturi PXIe-SSDs under RT Linux, Linux or Windows is identical to adding a standard NVMe SSD to a standard PC – simply import the drive and format it.

Designed and Assembled in the USA. Venturi PXIe-SSDs are designed and assembled in the USA (in the Great State of Utah!), feature a US Country of Origin (COO: US), are BAA and TAA compliant and feature an ECCN of 5A992.c.

SEE VENTURI AT AOC 2025 (https://aoc2025.org, 09-11DEC2025, National Harbor, MD, Booth 1102) - RADX will demonstrate the new Venturi PXIe-SSDs, along with RADX PXIe-GPUs and other RADX COTS PXIe Modules, combined with G2CPU (www.g2cpu.com) software showing GPU-accelerated, advanced T&M applications including real-time signal analysis, RF record and playback, signal, image and video processing, and edge machine / deep learning AI in the RADX Booth, No. 1102. For more info on Venturi, please visit www.radxtech.com/pxie-ssd/venturi-pxie-ssd or email [email protected].

ABOUT RADX TECHNOLOGIES, INC - Founded in 2011, RADX Technologies, Inc., is a high-tech small business that develops COTS PXIe and PCIe hardware and software products including PXIe and PCIe GPUs, eGPUs, SSD / RAID Subsystems, Network Interface Cards and other I/O Products that enable advanced signal, image, video, data processing and ML/DL/LLM training and inference T&M applications within the EW, Aerospace, Semiconductor and Automotive markets. As an Emerson / NI Alliance Partner, RADX focuses on products and solutions that complement the Emerson / NI PXIe and USRP product lines. RADX products are BAA & TAA compliant and are available on GSA from TestMart at https://tinyurl.com/muk72crx. RADX is headquartered in California with development locations in Utah, New Mexico, and Taiwan. For more info on RADX, please visit www.radxtech.com, email [email protected] or call +1 (619) 677-1849 x1.

