Raeven Introduces On-Demand Marketing Expertise and Growth Services for EdTech Ventures

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raeven Marketing is now offering specialized marketing and business development services tailored for EdTech startups and growth-stage companies. The creative and performance agency, led by industry veteran Carina Aldridge (Atlas, GreatSchools, Lightspeed Systems, Learning.com, CoderZ), provides a unique blend of Fortune 500 strategy and startup agility, delivering scalable transformation and measurable ROI.
"The EdTech space has been in need of a marketing partner that truly understands its nuances," says Carina Aldridge, founder of Raeven. "EdTech companies are increasingly seeking flexible and adaptable support for business development, marketing functions, and digital transformation initiatives. Raeven is here to meet that demand."
Raeven offers a comprehensive suite of creative and performance services designed to accelerate growth for EdTech companies, including:
- Fractional, C-suite level strategy and scaling
- Bold brand transformations
- Digital marketing leveraging the latest in MarTech
- Content and SEO strategy
- Product go-to-market strategy
- Influencer marketing and community building programs tailored for the education sector
Raeven's flexible model allows for strategic allocation of resources, optimizing marketing budgets for maximum impact. "Our collective experience spans from agile startups to industry giants, providing insights and support typically out of reach for many companies," Aldridge adds. "This on-demand model is ideal for EdTech's cyclical nature, allowing companies to scale their marketing efforts as needed without the constraints of full-time hires."
With decades of experience in EdTech marketing, the Raeven team has helped shape the industry. Their mission is to democratize top-tier marketing expertise, giving EdTech innovators access to sophisticated strategies without the commitment of full-time executives.
EdTech companies looking to enhance their marketing efforts and embrace bold transformation will find Raeven's offerings compelling. The company promises a surge in creativity, accelerated revenue growth, and a renewed drive to challenge the status quo.
About Raeven Marketing: Raeven is a collective of marketing strategists offering the EdTech world on-demand and fractional CMO services that blend strategic insight, creative brilliance, and measured boldness. Raeven's mission is to make educational technology and resources irresistible while driving measurable business results.
For more information, visit raevenmarketing.com or contact:
- Media: [email protected]
- Business: [email protected]
Media Contact
Renee Chertudi, Raeven Marketing, 1 5037500903, [email protected], raevenmarketing.com
SOURCE Raeven Marketing
