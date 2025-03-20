RAF Strategies Announces Operation Healing Forces' $11M Future Endowment Utilizing Charitable Endowment Plan™

"By securing guaranteed financial resources, organizations like Operation Healing Forces can focus on their core mission," said Rob Fink, CEO Post this

"The Charitable Endowment Plan transforms the way nonprofits approach sustainable funding," said Rob Fink. "By securing guaranteed financial resources, organizations like OHF can focus on their core mission with confidence, knowing their future funding is assured."

Gary Markel, Founder and Chairman of OHF, emphasized the transformative power of CEP: "This innovative approach enables our visionary donors to significantly strengthen OHF's financial stability while leaving a meaningful legacy for generations to come."

Research from Russell James III, Ph.D., J.D., CFP, the American Council on Gift Annuities, and the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy underscores the effectiveness of planned giving strategies like CEP. Donors who make future commitments often increase their annual giving, further bolstering nonprofit sustainability.

The stats and risk factors of a nonprofit's inaction are:

Only 1 in 9 nonprofits in the U.S. have a sizable endowment.

80% of Americans give to charity, yet only 5% include a nonprofit in their estate plans.

Instead of guaranteed endowment funding, nonprofits relying on bequests and promises put their long-term survival at risk.

Without an endowment strategy, your organization could be on unstable ground 10-20 years from now, struggling to replace lost donor support.

According to Eisenhower's Matrix, building an endowment is Not Urgent but Important—a critical task that your Executive Director or Chief Development Officer must schedule before it becomes an emergency.

About RAF Strategies LLC

Founded in 2007, RAF Strategies specializes in helping nonprofits secure guaranteed, irrevocable, and sustainable endowments through its proprietary Charitable Endowment Plan™. RAF Strategies also offers Key Donor Insurance™ (KDI), ensuring nonprofits can protect and enhance annual giving from their most committed supporters.

About Operation Healing Forces

Operation Healing Forces, established by Co-Founders Gary and Tony Markel in 2011, is a 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to serving the needs of America's wounded, ill, injured, and fallen Special Operation Forces (SOF) service members, veterans, and their families, and their caregivers through a suite of unique programs that promote long-term mental, physical, emotional, and fiscal well-being. For more information, please visit https://www.operationhealingforces.org.

