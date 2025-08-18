Ragan Communications Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ragan Communications, the leader in professional development and peer-to-peer offerings for communicators worldwide, announced it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Ragan is one of the few organizations serving the communications sector that made this year's list, ranking #2828 with a three-year revenue growth rate of 147%.

This marks a significant achievement for Ragan, which has served the communications community for nearly six decades and continues to experience rapid growth across its events, membership programs and professional training offerings.

"This recognition reflects the trust communicators place in Ragan to help meet the challenges of today's fast-changing world," said Diane Schwartz, CEO of Ragan. "We're humbled by the honor and more motivated than ever to help our customers thrive."

Ragan Communications has evolved from a pioneering industry newsletter publisher to a multi-platform leader in professional development for communicators, marketers and HR leaders. Its offerings include:

Conferences & Events: In-person and virtual gatherings attracting thousands of professionals annually.

Membership Programs: Exclusive communities like the Communications Leadership Council and the Center for AI Strategy.

Ragan Training: An on-demand learning platform with 800+ hours of expert-led sessions and certificate programs.

Awards Programs: Recognizing excellence and innovation in communications, PR and marketing.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for nearly six decades to internal and external communicators, HR professionals, marketers and business leaders. Its daily news sites, PRDaily.com and Ragan.com, are read by more than 600,000 business professionals. Ragan's Communications Leadership Council is one of the fastest-growing membership groups for communications executives, and its conferences, webinars and workshops are attended by more than 5,000 communicators annually. Other offerings include the Ragan Training online learning platform and the just-launched Center for AI Strategy. Ragan is also the producer of Communications Week, bringing together nearly 10,000 communicators across the globe every November. Visit us at ragan.com.

