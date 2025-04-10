Raghuram G. Rajan Appointed Chair of the Group of Thirty

The Group of Thirty today announced Raghuram G. Rajan will become Chair of the Group.

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Group of Thirty (G30) today announced the succession in its leadership. Raghuram G. Rajan, Katherine Dusak Miller Professor at the University of Chicago's Booth School and Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will become Chair of the Group of Thirty, taking over from Mark Carney, who served as Chair from January 2023 to January 2025.

Raghuram Rajan stated, "I am truly honored to have been asked to serve as Chair of the Group. In a shifting global economic landscape, the collective voice of the Group of Thirty, as well as the individual voices of its preeminent members, will play an especially important role. I look forward to engaging with my fellow members to advance the Group's mission of deepening understanding of global economic and financial risks and dynamics." He continued: "I would like to thank Mark Carney and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who have guided the Group with exceptional leadership and vision in recent years."

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, as Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Group, said, "We extend our deep appreciation to Mark Carney for leading the Group of Thirty with distinction over the past two years." He continued: "Raghuram Rajan, our new Chair of the Group, brings unique and distinguished leadership in central banking, international finance, and academia. The Group's members look forward to working with him as it addresses the important issues of our times, including re-envisioning the rules that enable nations to participate in global markets and cooperate in their mutual interests."

The transition follows a tradition of orderly succession of economic and financial leaders as Chairs of the Group of Thirty, including most recently Mark Carney, Tharman Shanmugaratnam (2017-2022) and Jean-Claude Trichet (2012-2017).

A full G30 membership list is available at http://group30.org/members.

