Ragland Capital Names Edward Hart as Vice President of Investor Relations

Ragland Capital has appointed Edward Hart as Vice President of Investor Relations. With over a decade of experience in private credit, Hart will lead investor communications and relationship management. His expertise will support Ragland Capital's continued growth across private credit, private equity, real estate, and venture capital.

With over a decade of experience in the financial sector, Edward Hart brings specialized expertise in private credit and a proven ability to build and maintain investor relationships. His appointment reflects Ragland Capital's commitment to strengthening its investor-focused initiatives as the firm expands its reach and capabilities.

Edward has spent the past ten years working closely with institutional and high-net-worth investors, particularly in the private credit space. Known for his clear communication style and dedication to client success, he has earned a reputation for fostering trust and delivering results.

"Edward's experience in private credit and his enthusiasm for engaging with investors make him an excellent addition to our team," said Chris Ragland, CEO of Ragland Capital. "His leadership will help us continue to provide exceptional service to our investors as we grow our presence across all of our focus areas."

As Vice President of Investor Relations, Edward will lead Ragland Capital's efforts in investor communications, reporting, and relationship management. He will also collaborate with the firm's leadership team to develop innovative strategies for strengthening investor engagement.

"I'm thrilled to join Ragland Capital and be part of a firm that's making an impact across private credit, private equity, real estate, and venture capital," said Edward Hart. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's growth and supporting its mission of delivering outstanding results to investors."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ragland Capital has built a reputation for identifying high-potential opportunities and creating diversified investment portfolios. Its expertise across multiple asset classes ensures that investors benefit from a balanced, forward-thinking approach.

Edward's appointment reinforces the firm's commitment to fostering strong investor relationships and delivering innovative solutions in private credit and beyond.

About Ragland Capital

Ragland Capital is a private investment firm based in Austin, Texas. The firm specializes in private credit, private equity, real estate, and venture capital, providing tailored investment solutions designed to generate sustainable growth and long-term value. With a disciplined approach and a commitment to innovation, Ragland Capital helps investors achieve their financial goals across a range of dynamic markets.

