Ragland Navarro Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Brownstone to Scale Production of Austin Healthy Homes

A Perfect Storm of Timing and Opportunity

The partnership comes as the Central Texas market regains momentum following a post-2022 cooldown. While interest rate hikes paused development for many, Austin's fundamentals—strong in-migration, job growth, limited new home supply, and persistent demand—have created a rare window of opportunity. Infill lots are undervalued, and inventory remains low, especially for residences that prioritize health and long-term livability.

"We're not just building homes—we're working at genuinely positively impacting lives," said Daniel Brown, self-anointed health geek, and CEO of Brownstone. "RNC's belief in our process, product, and purpose, allows us to stay obsessive about the details, while scaling with intention."

A Unique Investment Opportunity

Brownstone distinguishes itself through two critical differentiators:

A proprietary risk-mitigation approach to land selection and development stress-testing, which protects both the company and investors from downside scenarios.

A relentless commitment to high design, wellness-focused building, delivering homes with improved air quality, lighting, acoustics, water systems, and material selections—measured to be 50% healthier than typical new construction.

These homes are offered at competitive market rates, creating significant value for buyers and investors alike.

About the Partners

Daniel Brown, Founder & CEO of Brownstone, is a seasoned real estate developer known for his discipline, vision, and commitment to community wellness. His leadership is guided by a mission to help people "become healthier, more peaceful, and closer to their potential."

Romney Navarro and Chris Ragland, Co-Founders of Ragland Navarro Capital, are veteran capital markets professionals with deep experience in private lending, real estate, and alternative investments. RNC curates high-performing, principle-aligned opportunities for modern investors seeking income, growth, and long-term value.

