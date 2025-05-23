Ragland Navarro Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with Brownstone to Scale Production of Austin Healthy Homes

Ragland Navarro Capital (RNC), a modern alternative investment platform, has formed a strategic partnership with Brownstone, one of Austin's most disciplined and visionary residential builders. The collaboration combines RNC's capital and advisory expertise with Brownstone's operational excellence to accelerate the delivery of healthier, high-design, quality homes across Central Texas.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this partnership, Brownstone will scale its annual home production from 12–15 units to more than 50, unlocking the capacity to meet Austin's growing demand for high-quality, wellness-forward housing. RNC brings growth capital and capital advisory services to the partnership, enabling Brownstone to focus fully on its mission: to build ever healthier homes in Austin.
"This partnership was born out of alignment—on values, on vision, and on execution," said Romney Navarro, Co-Founder of Ragland Navarro Capital. "Brownstone isn't just building homes. They're delivering lifestyle upgrades—superior air quality, clean water systems, and soundproofing—all at price points that make sense. And the homes are truly beautiful. That's the kind of builder investors and families alike can rally behind."
A Perfect Storm of Timing and Opportunity
The partnership comes as the Central Texas market regains momentum following a post-2022 cooldown. While interest rate hikes paused development for many, Austin's fundamentals—strong in-migration, job growth, limited new home supply, and persistent demand—have created a rare window of opportunity. Infill lots are undervalued, and inventory remains low, especially for residences that prioritize health and long-term livability.
"We're not just building homes—we're working at genuinely positively impacting lives," said Daniel Brown, self-anointed health geek, and CEO of Brownstone. "RNC's belief in our process, product, and purpose, allows us to stay obsessive about the details, while scaling with intention."
A Unique Investment Opportunity
Brownstone distinguishes itself through two critical differentiators:
- A proprietary risk-mitigation approach to land selection and development stress-testing, which protects both the company and investors from downside scenarios.
- A relentless commitment to high design, wellness-focused building, delivering homes with improved air quality, lighting, acoustics, water systems, and material selections—measured to be 50% healthier than typical new construction.
These homes are offered at competitive market rates, creating significant value for buyers and investors alike.
About the Partners
Daniel Brown, Founder & CEO of Brownstone, is a seasoned real estate developer known for his discipline, vision, and commitment to community wellness. His leadership is guided by a mission to help people "become healthier, more peaceful, and closer to their potential."
Romney Navarro and Chris Ragland, Co-Founders of Ragland Navarro Capital, are veteran capital markets professionals with deep experience in private lending, real estate, and alternative investments. RNC curates high-performing, principle-aligned opportunities for modern investors seeking income, growth, and long-term value.
