Ragland Navarro Capital Names Jeff Geloneck as VP Institutional Capital

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ragland Navarro Capital, a premier investment firm dedicated to delivering institutional-grade opportunities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Geloneck as Vice President of Institutional Capital.

With over 18 years of experience in institutional capital, real estate investment, and financial leadership, Geloneck will lead the firm's Capital Advisory division, spearheading strategic relationships with family offices, private equity funds, foundations, pension funds, and insurance companies. His proven track record in managing multimillion-dollar portfolios and aligning General Partners with institutional investors underscores his expertise in capital formation.

Geloneck's distinguished career includes managing a $50 million lending portfolio and securing millions in capital across diverse investment strategies. His experience spans deal structuring, capital advisory, and investor relations, with transactions ranging from $2 million to $100 million. He holds an MBA from Rice University, where he honed his skills in financial modeling and strategic planning.

"Jeff's experience and leadership in institutional capital bring tremendous value to Ragland Navarro," said Chris Ragland, CEO of Ragland Navarro. "His deep understanding of institutional partnerships and fundraising will accelerate our mission of connecting premier investment strategies with long-term capital partners."

As Vice President of Institutional Capital, Geloneck will focus on expanding Ragland Navarro's reach within the institutional investment community. His role will emphasize capital raising, strategic advisory, and investor communications across multiple asset classes.

"I'm excited to join Ragland Navarro and contribute to its mission of delivering high-performing, institutional-quality investment solutions," said Jeff Geloneck. "I look forward to building strong relationships and helping our partners achieve their long-term investment goals."

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ragland Navarro remains committed to creating exceptional investment opportunities and fostering strategic partnerships with institutional investors. Geloneck's appointment reflects the firm's dedication to excellence, innovation, and client success.

Ragland Navarro is a private investment firm specializing in Private Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Venture Capital. Committed to growing long-term value, the firm partners with institutional investors and mission-aligned stakeholders to achieve meaningful impact and outstanding performance.

