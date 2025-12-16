RagMetrics Unveils Live AI Evaluation Tool to Combat Hallucinations and Improve the Quality of AI Deployments

"AI is moving faster than ever, but trust and validation are still missing," said Olivier Cohen, CEO of RagMetrics. "With Live AI Evaluation, we give enterprises confidence to deploy GenAI responsibly at scale—turning pilots into production in under three months with reliability and transparency." Post this

The Live AI Evaluation Tool enables enterprises to instantly validate their GenAI outputs with Near Real-Time Evaluations, drastically accelerating the time from concept to production. The platform's advanced Hallucination Detection automatically identifies inaccuracies, safeguarding the enterprise from reputational and operational risk.

Beyond speed, the tool provides depth of control. With Customizable Criteria leveraging over 200 preconfigured rubrics, development teams can align AI performance directly with specific business goals. For sophisticated deployments, Agentic Monitoring offers continuous tracing of AI agent behaviours, ensuring models never drift from their intended mandate. The platform ensures flexibility with Flexible Integrations, working seamlessly with all major LLM foundational models across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments.

"AI is moving faster than ever, but trust and validation remain the missing pieces," said Olivier Cohen, CEO of RagMetrics. "With our Live AI Evaluation Tool, we're giving enterprises the confidence to deploy GenAI responsibly and at scale. This is about more than technology—it's about enabling innovation with transparency and reliability. Product teams can now ship new AI features in under three months, turning pilot programs into production reality."

By bridging the validation gap, RagMetrics is not just launching a product; it's providing the catalyst for faster, more reliable innovation in the enterprise AI landscape.

About RagMetrics

RagMetrics is an AI evaluation and monitoring company that enables enterprises to make Generative AI systems reliable, auditable, and compliant. Its platform provides tools for performance measurement, retrieval quality scoring, hallucination detection, and ongoing model evaluation. RagMetrics operates in regulated industries where AI accuracy and accountability are essential.

