Rago® Shapewear and Bandelettes® Join Forces to Revolutionize Comfort and Style

This collaboration is about more than products—it's about empowering women to feel confident in their own skin Post this

"We are thrilled to partner to enhance the lives of our customers," they said. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering comfort and confidence to individuals of all shapes and sizes."

"Joining forces with Rago® Shapewear is a natural fit for Bandelettes®," they added. "Together, we can provide even greater value to our customers, helping them embrace their unique beauty while enjoying unparalleled comfort."

As a special celebration of this partnership, both brands are delighted to offer a 10% discount for a limited time on all purchases. Customers can take advantage of this exclusive offer by using the promo code "CELEBRATE10" at checkout.

Stay tuned for more updates as Rago® and Bandelettes® continue to redefine the standards of comfort and style.

For additional information, please visit https://ragoshapewear.com/collections/bandelettes and https://www.bandelettes.com/collections/rago-shapewear.

About Rago® Shapewear For over 80 years ( SINCE 1945), Rago® Shapewear has been a trusted name in high-quality, innovative shapewear that combines style and functionality. Their timeless engineered designs are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring unparalleled fit and support for every body type.

About Bandelettes® Bandelettes® is the creator of the patented anti-chafing thigh bands, offering a stylish and effective solution for anyone looking to eliminate discomfort and embrace confidence. Designed by women, for women, Bandelettes® has become a global favorite for body positivity and comfort.

Media Contact

Rena Abramoff, Freolla LLC, 1 6469647410, [email protected], Freolla LLC

SOURCE Freolla LLC