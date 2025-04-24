Rago® Shapewear and Bandelettes® Join Forces to Revolutionize Comfort and Style

Bandelettes® joins forces with Rago Shapewear in a powerful collaboration that blends fashion and function—bringing together patented anti-chafing thigh bands and iconic shapewear to offer women stylish, confidence-boosting solutions.
NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exciting new partnership, Rago® Shapewear, a leading name in the world of shapewear, and Bandelettes®, the innovators of patented anti-chafing thigh bands, are teaming up to bring their customers unparalleled comfort, confidence, and style. This strategic collaboration combines decades of expertise in delivering high-quality, functional, and fashionable solutions for diverse body types.
With a shared commitment to empowering individuals to look and feel their best, Rago® and Bandelettes® will leverage their unique strengths to create a seamless shopping experience. Customers can now explore both brands' innovative products on their respective platforms, benefiting from expanded choices that prioritize comfort and elegance.
"We are thrilled to partner to enhance the lives of our customers," they said. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering comfort and confidence to individuals of all shapes and sizes."
"Joining forces with Rago® Shapewear is a natural fit for Bandelettes®," they added. "Together, we can provide even greater value to our customers, helping them embrace their unique beauty while enjoying unparalleled comfort."
As a special celebration of this partnership, both brands are delighted to offer a 10% discount for a limited time on all purchases. Customers can take advantage of this exclusive offer by using the promo code "CELEBRATE10" at checkout.
Stay tuned for more updates as Rago® and Bandelettes® continue to redefine the standards of comfort and style.
For additional information, please visit https://ragoshapewear.com/collections/bandelettes and https://www.bandelettes.com/collections/rago-shapewear.
About Rago® Shapewear For over 80 years ( SINCE 1945), Rago® Shapewear has been a trusted name in high-quality, innovative shapewear that combines style and functionality. Their timeless engineered designs are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring unparalleled fit and support for every body type.
About Bandelettes® Bandelettes® is the creator of the patented anti-chafing thigh bands, offering a stylish and effective solution for anyone looking to eliminate discomfort and embrace confidence. Designed by women, for women, Bandelettes® has become a global favorite for body positivity and comfort.
Media Contact
Rena Abramoff, Freolla LLC, 1 6469647410, [email protected], Freolla LLC
SOURCE Freolla LLC
