Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins, Melanoma Supporter and Advocate, Gets Naked for Melanoma Awareness Month

"Raheem Mostert is a passionate and fierce advocate for melanoma prevention and early detection and is committed to bringing awareness to all, particularly communities of color," says MRF CEO Kyleigh LiPira. "Research has shown that the 5-year survival rates for skin cancer for the non-white populations is 70% as compared to 92% for Caucasians. We are thrilled to work with Raheem as the 2024 #GetNaked spokesperson to extend the MRF's critical mission."

Today, there are over 1.4 million people living with melanoma in the US and melanoma remains the deadliest form of skin cancer claiming over 8,000 American lives each year. However, we know that 90% of skin (cutaneous) melanomas are preventable.

The MRF encourages everyone to embrace sun safe practices as the best way to prevent the onset of melanoma. Additionally, the #GetNaked campaign urges all to perform monthly at-home skin checks and schedule an annual dermatological skin check as the best defense for early detection. Throughout the campaign, the MRF showcases dynamic and bold images and shares powerful testimonials from real melanoma patients. The MRF also hosts several educational opportunities to inform the public on sun safety, prevention and early detection including two hybrid events at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Patient and Caregiver Symposium (May 18) and the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Patient and Caregiver Symposium (May 20), virtual educational webinars and Instagram Lives (@CureMelanoma) featuring members of the dermatology community. Finally, the MRF will kick off its annual nationwide Miles for Melanoma 5k run/walk event series in Memphis (May 4), Boston (May 4) and Washington, DC (May 11).

As the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma with a mission to eradicate the disease by accelerating medical research while educating to and advocating for the melanoma community, the MRF is committed to ensuring all have access to the resources and knowledge to help end cutaneous melanoma and find treatment options for the rare melanoma subtypes including ocular, mucosal, pediatric and acral lentiginous melanomas.

You can learn more about the #GetNaked campaign and related activities by visiting www.melanoma.org/GetNaked. The MRF would like to thank its generous Melanoma Awareness Month corporate sponsors Neutrogena and Merck along with its sponsors of the #GetNaked Times Square billboard located at 1500 Broadway from May 1 – July 31, Elta MD and Bristol Myers Squibb. The MRF also thanks its cause marketing partners including Cabana Life, Bloq UV, Wallaroo, Panama Jack, Melan Suncare, TiZo and Veronica Beard.

As part of its #GetNaked campaign, the MRF is also collaborating with Neutrogena on a special donation. Neutrogena will donate $1 to the MRF each time a consumer purchases two or more NEUTROGENA® sun protection products (excluding trial & travel) in the same transaction at participating Walgreens' retail and online (www.Walgreens.com) stores within the US and DC between 4/28/24 and 6/30/24.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

