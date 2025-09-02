RahTwoFive Teams Up with Hip-Hop Icon The Game for Explosive New Single "Now & Later"

After Topping the iTunes U.S. World Chart with Jeremih, the Global Artist Prepares an International EP Fusing Punjabi Roots with R&B-Pop Vibes
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rising global artist RahTwoFive returns with a powerful new collaboration — "Now & Later" featuring West Coast rap legend The Game — marking the next exciting chapter in his unstoppable music journey. Known for blending cultures, sounds, and styles, RahTwoFive's latest single combines soulful R&B, clever lyricism, and an innovative sound destined to resonate with listeners across generations.
RahTwoFive is no stranger to creating hits. His previous single, "iCandy" featuring Jeremih, soared to #1 on the iTunes United States World Chart, climbed to #22 on Canada's Daily YouTube Music Chart, and landed on Spotify-curated playlists with a combined reach of more than 2.3 million listeners worldwide.
"This next chapter is about more than music," says RahTwoFive. "It's about bringing people together, crossing borders, and showing that love is the universal language. I want my music to inspire the world to unite."
From eye-catching global billboards to top streaming charts, RahTwoFive's music has made an impact worldwide — yet at his core, his Punjabi heritage remains the heartbeat of his sound. This deep connection inspires his upcoming international EP, which promises to push boundaries by blending traditional Indian music with contemporary R&B and pop influences.
"RahTwoFive represents a new wave of multicultural artistry — his passion and natural talent for music make creating with him effortless for me and my production team," says music mogul Mally Mall. "Big thanks to my team — Veera Mahajan, KT, Kyle, and Ali Shah — whose vision and dedication help bring these records to life and push the culture forward."
With momentum building fast, now is the time for venues, festivals, and collaborators to secure RahTwoFive for 2025–2026 — before his next wave of global hits and high-profile collaborations make him the hardest name to lock in.
