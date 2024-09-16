RAI Jets Aircraft Charter Adds Beechcraft Premier I to Fleet

"We envision the Premier I will become one of our most requested aircraft because of its speed, luxury interior, fuel efficiency, and versatility." --David Riley, Director of Operations, RAI Jets Post this

"The addition of the Premier I to our fleet fulfills our mission to provide a full spectrum of aircraft to customers for their needs," said David Riley, director of operations at RAI Jets. "The Premier I jet is classified as a light jet, but it offers many advantages of much larger aircraft."

One of those advantages is a larger interior than other aircraft in its class. The cabin of the Premier I features a height of five feet, five inches, and a width of five feet six inches, just two or three inches short of the average cabin size for midsize jets. The ample headroom and shoulder space create a comfortable environment for up to six passengers. The Beechcraft Premier I interior is also designed with aesthetics in mind, with ergonomic seating, generous storage space, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light.

The Premier I also boasts an impressive speed for its light jet status. While most light jets don't surpass a top speed of 480 mph, the Beechcraft Premier I's two powerful Williams FJ44-2A engines give it a maximum cruise speed of 454 knots (523 mph). Because of its speed, the Premier I is preferred by busy business executives who want to cover as many miles as possible in a day and fly with their teammates in comfort.

Depending on flight conditions, the Beechcraft Premier I's range is approximately 850 nautical miles, allowing for non-stop flights between major cities, such as New York to Miami. The aircraft's advanced aerodynamics and design also help with velocity. With a high-strength composite fuselage that reduces weight and a "swept wing" design that contributes to aerodynamic performance, the Premier I gives passengers a smooth, comfortable ride.



The Premier I aircraft is also maneuverable enough to land at airports with shorter runways, making it a versatile choice for leisure trips to remote spots. Finally, the aircraft's clever engineering makes it a fuel-efficient choice in its class as well.

"We envision the Premier I will become one of our most requested aircraft because of its speed, luxury interior, fuel efficiency, and versatility," said Riley. "We welcome it to the RAI Jets charter fleet!"

RAI Jets offers aircraft charter, as well as aircraft management and maintenance. The company is headquartered at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO). For more information visit flyrai.com or call 800-247-2834.

