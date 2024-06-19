RAI Jets Repair Center Earns New FAA Certification for Fixed-Wing Aircraft

"I'm pleased that the FAA has certified us to service a broader array of aircraft, including Citation 560s (XLS), 650s, and 750s." --David Riley, RAI Jets Service Center Director of Operations and Accountable Manager Post this

The RAI Jets team opened the RAI Service Center in 2021 after a two-year application process. Until the recent announcement, the Repair Station handled 91.311 and 91.413 inspections to evaluate the transponder and altitude reporting systems, including secondary surveillance radar (SSR) beacon codes. The inspections are required every 24 months and are crucial for maintaining the safety of operations in IFR (Instrument Flight Rules conditions.) The Repair Station will be able to add additional models of fixed-wing aircraft to their lineup of those they already serve. RAI Jets Service Center's personnel have extensive experience with:

Beechjet 400(A)

Challenger 600 Series

Citation 550/560/XLS, 650 (III, VI, VII) and 750 (X)

Hawker 800 and 900

Falcon 2000 and 900

Helicopter maintenance

RAI Jets works closely with the RAI Jets Service Center to offer turnkey aircraft management, including all required maintenance. RAI Jets is a Part 135 operator, so aircraft owners seeking management services from RAI Jets can qualify to be added to the operator's Air Carrier Certificate and recover some of their operating costs by allowing RAI Jets to charter their aircraft when it's not in use.

The MX department at the RAI Jets Service Center has grown substantially throughout 2023 and expanded services. Riley said he is proud of the maintenance team and especially the current leadership and regards the Repair Center as the home of the Cessna Specialists.

"The addition of industry veteran Joe Phelan at the end of last year allowed us to expand our service to include XLS aircraft," said Riley. "Joe was previously the head of maintenance for one of the largest fleets of XLS in the world. At the beginning of 2024, we promoted Dave Lillie, who had been with us for five years, to Director of Maintenance. He has more than three decades of experience in the business and has helped us aggressively grow our maintenance capabilities."

In addition to all the changes in maintenance at RAI Jets, Riley said the company is making further plans to expand operations and will have more news to announce in 2024.

