Raider Rooter Announces New Delray Beach Location to Expand Plumbing, Septic & Drainage Services Across Palm Beach County

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raider Rooter, one of South Florida's most trusted and longest-standing plumbing, septic, and drainage service providers, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new location at 55 SE 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. This strategic expansion strengthens Raider Rooter's ability to serve both residential and commercial clients throughout Delray Beach and the surrounding Palm Beach County communities.
The new Delray Beach office joins Raider Rooter's established locations in Boynton Beach and Boca Raton, enhancing their regional coverage and boosting rapid-response availability for customers throughout the county.
Comprehensive Residential & Commercial Services
With over 40 years of experience, Raider Rooter provides a full suite of plumbing, septic, and drainage solutions designed to keep homes and businesses operating safely and efficiently.
Residential Services
- Emergency plumbing repairs
- Drain cleaning, clog removal & sewer jetting
- Toilet, faucet, and fixture repair
- Water heater repair & replacement
- Septic tank pumping, cleaning & inspections
- Drain field installation & repair
- Storm drainage solutions
- Sewer line inspection, repair & replacement
Commercial Services
- Commercial plumbing build-outs
- Routine maintenance programs
- Grease trap cleaning & management
- Lift station maintenance & repair
- Large-scale septic system services
- High-velocity drain jetting
- Commercial stormwater & site drainage management
From routine service calls to major system overhauls, Raider Rooter is equipped with the personnel, equipment, and expertise to handle any job.
What Sets Raider Rooter Apart
For more than four decades, Raider Rooter has earned its reputation as one of South Florida's most dependable plumbing, septic and drainage service providers through:
24/7 Emergency Availability
Plumbing and septic emergencies don't wait—neither does Raider Rooter.
Highly Trained Technicians
A skilled team with deep experience in South Florida's unique plumbing and drainage challenges.
Advanced Equipment & Technology
Including video sewer inspection, high-pressure jetting, and commercial-grade septic and drainage equipment.
Transparent, Honest Pricing
Clear estimates, no hidden fees, and no unnecessary upsells.
Proven Track Record
Thousands of satisfied customers and decades of five-star reviews.
True Full-Service Capability
Few competitors offer plumbing, septic, and drainage expertise under one roof—Raider Rooter does it all.
Customer Review Spotlight
A recent online review perfectly reflects Raider Rooter's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction:
"Great service! They came very quickly, were professional, and solved the problem right away. Hands down the best in the area."
This feedback underscores the company's dedication to providing reliable, efficient, and honest service throughout the region.
About Raider Rooter
Founded in 1978, Raider Rooter has served South Florida for more than 45 years, providing expert plumbing, septic, and drainage solutions for homeowners, businesses, and municipalities. With locations in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and Boca Raton, Raider Rooter continues to expand its coverage while delivering the same dependable, community-focused service that has defined the company for decades.
