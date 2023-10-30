Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa Announces Holiday Market Featuring Regional Artists

"Our first-ever holiday sale celebrates local artists and will raise awareness and funds for the Rail Arts District," stated Shelly Willis, RAD Executive Director. " Post this

"Our first-ever holiday sale celebrates local artists and will raise awareness and funds for the Rail Arts District," stated Shelly Willis, RAD Executive Director. "We'll highlight a diverse range of artists and a wide variety of mediums, so there will be a beautiful selection of gift ideas, large and small, for all holiday shoppers."

The work of more than 20 local artists will be showcased in the sale, including ceramics by Jeff Nebeker and Marc Lancet. Nebeker, who is an accomplished pastry chef and cake decorator, creates small ceramic sculptures of baked goods using wet clay squeezed from traditional pastry tools. Co-author of one of the most important books on Japanese wood-fired ceramics, Lancet has been making and teaching ceramics for 40 years and is recognized for his Japanese tea bowls, wood-fired ceramic paintings, and sculptures, which have been featured in exhibitions internationally.

The Holiday Market will also include jewelry from Michelle Hoting, who makes jewelry inspired by nature – a falling leaf, the curve of a nautilus shell, or the sweep of an owl's wing. Tana Soderman will offer cards and photographs of the farm animals she rescues during her day job as the Founder and Director of Sonoma Chicks.

Textiles Merle Axelrod and Abby Bard will also be featured in the sale. Merle Axelrod's silk scarves are made with images of landscapes that she stitches together with found fabric. Handwoven blankets, scarves and hats by Abby Bard highlight her use of a backstop loom, a technique she learned in Panajachel, Guatemala from Lucia DeLeon Queche, a Guatemalan woman of Mayan descent.

By providing a space for local artists to showcase their works, the Holiday Market extends RAD's vision of sparking dialogue and engaging the community in the arts. For holiday shoppers, it's an opportunity to find gifts that are not only completely unique but also support local artisans and small business owners.

About the Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa

Established in 2016, The Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa enriches the community through investment in, and stewardship of, Napa's only art district. RAD Napa begins in Napa's Oxbow District and continues northward for almost two miles along the Napa Valley Vine Trail bike and pedestrian path and the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks. Murals, sculptures, landscaping, and parks are just some of the examples of how RAD is transforming these semi-industrial areas and neighborhoods with art. At the core of the RAD's mission is the belief that access to the arts is essential to the health of everyone in the Napa community. In our community today, there are many stories, issues and aspirations which drive us to engage artists to create art that is beautiful and inspiring, encourages dialog and sheds light on our shared experiences. To learn more about the Rail Arts District Napa, a registered 501(c)3, visit www.radnapa.org or find RAD on Facebook.com/RADNapa and Instagram.com/RADNapa.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707, 1 707-287-9727 101, [email protected], www.studio-707.com

SOURCE Studio 707