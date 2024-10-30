Rail Arts District (RAD) Presents Holiday Market: Regional Artistry in Action at Action Junction

Market opens with a reception on Black Friday and continues for two weekends: November 30 & December 1, and December 7 & 8, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Action Avenue Projects

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This holiday season, the Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa invites you to discover distinctive, handcrafted gifts at its annual Holiday Market. Featuring pottery, scarves and other textiles, handmade soap, small prints and paintings, sculptures, succulent wreaths, and more, the market brings together unique creations from artists based in Napa, Sonoma, and the surrounding region. The event will take place over two weekends this year—November 30 & December 1, and December 7 & 8—between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Action Avenue Projects located at 1621 Action Ave, Napa in the Rail Arts District.

"Our second annual holiday market not only highlights the incredible talents of our local artists but raises vital funds for the Rail Arts District. This year, funds will support the redevelopment of the RAD near Action Ave. or "Action Junction," said Shelly Willis, Executive Director of RAD. "Shoppers can expect a diverse range of artworks in various mediums, ensuring a perfect find for every gift-giver, no matter their budget."

This year's market will showcase the works of over 30 regional artists, including soap by J&L Soapworks, porcelain treys by Ianna Frisby, small sculptures by Gale Hart, jam by Napa Velo, mosaics by Mary Wilson, and ceramics by Dania Lukey.

For the opening fundraising party on Black Friday, November 29, from 4 - 7 p.m., the RAD is teaming up with St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Tannery Bend Beerworks, Napa Palisades Saloon, Kollar Chocolates, and more. To support early-morning shoppers, coffee from Ohm Coffee Roasters and breakfast breads from Kitchen Door will be offered over the two weekends.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to develop a section of the RAD adjacent to Action Ave. between Vallejo and Lincoln Ave. into a gathering space and walking path across the Napa Valley Vine Trail for visitors to experience the work of artists, makers, and creators. When completed, the area can be used for special events and programming including art festivals. The area is the core of Napa Makes (the City's initiative to attract artists/creatives) and will be a concentrated area for visitors to view art. Funds raised at the Holiday Market will help bring this vision to life.

The RAD Holiday Market aligns with the district's vision of fostering community engagement and dialogue through art. For holiday shoppers, it's an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind gifts while directly supporting local artists and small businesses.

About Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa

Established in 2016, Rail Arts District Napa (RAD) radically enriches the community through investment in and stewardship of a new public art district in The City of Napa. RAD begins in Napa's Oxbow District and continues northward for two miles along the Napa Valley Vine Trail bike and pedestrian path and the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks. Murals, sculptures, landscaping, and parks are just some of the examples of how RAD plans to transform these semi-industrial areas and neighborhoods with art. Today, residents and visitors can experience nearly two dozen works of art in the RAD. To learn more about the Rail Arts District Napa, a registered 501(c)3, visit www.radnapa.org or find RAD on Facebook.com/RADNapa and Instagram.com/RADNapa.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707 for the Rail Arts District, 1 707-287.9727 101, [email protected], https://www.radnapa.org

SOURCE Rail Arts District