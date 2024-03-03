Raima Unveils RaimaDB: Elevating Database Performance and User Experience

Raima introduces RaimaDB 16.0, setting a new benchmark for high-performance, compact databases ideal for Edge, IoT, IIoT, and Autosar environments. This latest version boasts enhanced features such as in-memory and snapshot support, secure SSL communication, and expanded data type support, ensuring robust, reliable, and secure data management for critical applications across multiple platforms. With RaimaDB 16.0, developers gain a powerful tool for building advanced applications with ease, underscored by Raima's commitment to innovation and user experience.

SEATTLE, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raima, a leading provider of high-performance, always-on database management system technology, is proud to announce the release of RaimaDB 16.0. This new version continues Raima's commitment to providing enterprise caliber databases with a small footprint, enabling high-performance applications in Edge, IoT, IIoT, and now, with the introduction of new features, in Autosar environments as well.

RaimaDB 16.0 is the solution for:

High performance applications, through in-memory and snapshot support

Edge/remote data with low power availability

Applications that are sensitive to memory footprint

Applications that are mission-critical and require a secure and reliable data storage solution

Applications that will need multiplatform support whether it is desktop and/or real-time platforms

Embedded application developers seeking ease of use with new data type support

Applications requiring secure communication through encrypted SSL support

RaimaDB continues to support most common programming languages developers prefer.

Here are some of the new and improved features of RaimaDB 16.0:

High Speed Remote Client: RaimaDB 16.0 introduces a high-speed Raima Remote Client Library, designed for ease of use, flexibility, and performance. It runs across all Raima support platforms seamlessly and allows for the utilization of powerful server libraries for the majority of the compute.

Struct and Enum Data Type Support: RaimaDB 16.0 now supports structs and enums directly in the schema as a data type, primarily added for embedded application developers and their ease of use.

Autosar Support: RaimaDB 16.0 introduces support for both the Autosar Classic operating system and the Autosar standard. Raima has created a package that abides by the rules in the Autosar and Misra C++ '14 standard to allow for easy certification by our customers.

SQL Query Builder and Browser in Raima Control Center (REST Admin GUI): The latest version of the Raima Control Center (REST Administrative GUI) now includes a built-in SQL Query builder and browser. Developers can now quickly create and execute SQL commands through the Control Center without having to go through any programming hoops.

SSL Support: RaimaDB 16.0 introduces encrypted SSL support, allowing developers to connect two systems together securely, while also allowing for non-encrypted communication for less critical systems.

In our latest release, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering a database that is not only fast and feature-rich but also compact, platform-independent, and reliable. As part of our ongoing mission to enhance user experience, we are making significant improvements to the Raima Control Center. Furthermore, we are excited to announce a new chapter for our industry-renowned database, transitioning from 'Raima Database Manager' to 'RaimaDB', says CEO Steinar Sande.

About Raima

Raima is a provider of high-performance, always-on database management system technology for both in-memory database usage and persistent storage devices. We deliver database solutions that are cross-platform, small-footprint database systems designed for distributed architecture in resource-constrained environments. Visit our website at www.raima.com.

Learn more and download a free trial of RaimaDB 16.0 here.

