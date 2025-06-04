RAIN Group and Alchemist Expand Experiential Leadership Development Training in U.S. Market to Develop Future-Ready Leaders

We help leaders evolve into who their teams—and their businesses—need them to be. That means creating experiences that are relevant, practical, and human-centered. That's where we excel, and we're excited to offer this in the U.S now. Post this

"Forget lectures. Forget generic leadership training," said Erica Schultz, CMO of RAIN Group. "Today's business environment demands more. Together with Alchemist, we're bringing to market immersive, high-impact leadership development that prepares leaders to thrive in real-world complexity."

Alchemist has been recognized by EY with an Innovation Award and acknowledged by Training Industry for its leadership development excellence, innovation, and client impact. Leaders build skills by practicing real-world scenarios in psychologically safe environments—whether through high-stakes simulations, live scenarios with trained actors, or AI-enabled coaching—guided by expert facilitators. Participants receive immediate feedback and have time for reflection and integration, increasing the likelihood of sustainable change.

The expanded offering will be available through RAIN Group in the U.S., leveraging its established reputation for sales transformation and reach into mid-market and enterprise organizations. Programs will be delivered in collaboration with Alchemist, combining RAIN Group's strategic market presence with Alchemist's deep expertise in leadership and management development.

"Both companies share a passion for creating transformational learning experiences with measurable business impact," said Stuart Packham, CEO of Alchemist. "We don't deliver training for training's sake. We help leaders evolve into who their teams—and their businesses—need them to be. That means creating experiences that are relevant, practical, and human-centered. That's where we excel, and we're excited to offer this in the U.S now."

The U.S. launch includes a customizable portfolio of leadership development programs, ranging from first-time manager essentials to executive-level growth. Programs are tailored to organizational needs and culture with offerings that address:

Leading hybrid and remote teams

Navigating change and uncertainty

Coaching for performance

Preparing leaders for the AI era

Each program is grounded in experiential techniques and includes pre-/post-assessments and longitudinal tracking to measure ROI.

For more information, visit https://www.rainsalestraining.com/solutions/leadership.

About RAIN Group

RAIN Group is an award-winning leader in sales transformation, with over 20 years of researching and enabling top sales performance. RAIN Group's modular, multi-modal approach to sales training provides flexible and customizable solutions for complex global teams. Trusted by leading companies, RAIN Group partners with clients to ensure learning is adopted, creates lasting behavior change, and drives measurable results. Learn more at raingroup.com.

About Alchemist

Headquartered in London, Alchemist is a global leadership development and sales training company specializing in immersive, experiential, interactive learning. Known for its client-centric approach and innovative design, Alchemist creates learning experiences that are impactful, memorable, and built to drive real-world results. To learn more, visit thisisalchemist.com

Media Contact

Aly Jamison, APR, RAIN Group, 1 508-405-0438, [email protected], https://www.rainsalestraining.com

SOURCE RAIN Group