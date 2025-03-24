RAIN Group and Retail Technology Solutions Provider Win Two Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Sales Training

"We're especially proud of our work with this client, where we designed a customized sales training program with coaching and reinforcement, empowering their sales team with the skills to excel in a competitive market." Post this

Gold – Global Sales Team of the Year

Silver – Sales Training Program of the Year

The retail technology powerhouse serving Fortune 500 brands joins an esteemed roster of RAIN Group clients, including Toyota, BDO, SAGE Publishing, Covetrus, Chatham Financial, and cStor, who have been honored with Stevie Awards for sales excellence following their training initiatives.

"These awards are a testament to the impact of our programs and the success our clients achieve," said Erica Schultz, CMO of RAIN Group. "We're especially proud of our work with this client, where we designed a customized sales training program with coaching and reinforcement, empowering their sales team with the skills to excel in a competitive market."

RAIN Group also earned bronze for Sales Training Practice of the Year and Best Use of Thought Leadership in Sales.

The Sales Training Practice award highlights RAIN Group's achievements, innovation, and impact. Over the past year, RAIN Group launched sales assessment solutions for teams and individuals, and introduced a new program, Selling to Senior Executives.

Recently recognized as a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry and a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report, RAIN Group remains dedicated to delivering a learning experience that drives lasting behavior change and measurable sales impact.

"We work closely with our clients to develop their sales teams across a wide range of skills and competencies, ensuring they have the capabilities to excel in today's competitive landscape," shared Schultz. "From the start of an engagement, we assess seller competency to identify areas for growth, then continuously measure progress throughout the learning process. Our tailored training programs, innovative learning strategies, and a strong emphasis on reinforcement—delivered by an outstanding team of facilitators—make the content engaging, relevant, and actionable. This approach has led to high customer satisfaction and lasting sales performance improvements."

The thought leadership award recognizes RAIN Group's research on Continuous Learning in Sales, which provided data-driven insights on fostering long-term sales improvement and success.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are among the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. An international panel of judges selected winners based on their achievements, innovation, and impact.

About RAIN Group

RAIN Group is an award-winning leader in sales transformation, with over 20 years of researching and enabling top sales performance. RAIN Group's modular, multi-modal approach to sales training provides flexible and customizable solutions for complex global teams. Trusted by leading companies, RAIN Group partners with clients to ensure learning is adopted, creates lasting behavior change, and drives measurable results. Learn more at raingroup.com.

