RAIN Group Appoints Scott McDonald as Chief Executive Officer

What stood out to me is how the company blends proven methodology with innovation, delivering research-backed training while embracing innovative tools to drive real behavior change. Post this

"RAIN Group is, at its core, a people-first culture," said McDonald. "What stood out to me is how the company blends proven methodology with innovation, delivering research-backed training while embracing innovative tools to drive real behavior change."

RAIN Group, winner of a 2025 Gold Brandon Hall Group Award for sales training and performance, was acquired last November by Alchemist Group. Now part of the group, RAIN Group continues to operate under its own name while expanding its offerings through strategic collaboration with Alchemist, the organization's leadership development brand specializing in immersive, experiential learning.

McDonald continued, "Through the Alchemist brand and offerings, we now have a unique opportunity to support our clients not just in sales performance, but in broader leadership and management development as well. It's rare to have access to such a dynamic mix of proven methodologies and offerings that can immediately and collectively contribute to our clients' learning and development journeys."

McDonald joins RAIN Group from The Brooks Group, where he served as chief sales officer. His prior experience includes executive roles such as chief revenue officer at Garten, managing director at Challenger and Gartner (formerly CEB), and chief operating officer at Oakwood Worldwide. He began his career at FedEx Office, where he held several sales and operations leadership roles.

"Scott's leadership track record, strategic mindset, and passion for people development make him the right leader for this next phase," said Stu Packham, group chief executive officer at Alchemist Group. "He brings deep experience in scaling high-performing teams and delivering measurable client results. His leadership will drive RAIN Group forward as we expand our reach and deepen our impact."

Following the acquisition by Alchemist, RAIN Group co-founder and former president, Mike Schultz, stepped down and transitioned into a new role as special advisor to the board.

A champion of servant leadership, McDonald has delivered development programs around the globe and is a frequent speaker on sales strategy, customer experience, and organizational transformation.

He holds a bachelor's degree in advertising from Indiana University Bloomington and completed the Executive Education Program at the University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business.

About RAIN Group

RAIN Group is an award-winning leader in sales transformation, with over 20 years of researching and enabling top sales performance. RAIN Group's modular, multi-modal approach to sales training provides flexible, tech-enabled, and customizable solutions for complex global teams. Trusted by leading companies, RAIN Group partners with clients to ensure learning is adopted, creates lasting behavior change, and drives measurable results. Learn more at raingroup.com.

Media Contact

Aly Jamison, APR, RAIN Group, 1 508-405-0438, [email protected], https://www.rainsalestraining.com

SOURCE RAIN Group