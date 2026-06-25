RAIN Group Introduces C-Suite Sales Accelerator for Executive-Level Selling

Most sellers could go their entire careers missing the opportunity to practice those conversations before they're in the room with a senior decision-maker. This solution gives them a practical way to build confidence, sharpen their business acumen, and learn how to show up differently at that level. Post this

The C-Suite Sales Accelerator is designed to build that readiness. It places sellers, account managers, and other customer-facing professionals in a realistic business scenario where they must earn support from a C-suite buying group.

"Selling to executives is a different experience," said Scott McDonald, CEO of RAIN Group. "These leaders are thinking about strategic priorities, risk, financial impact, and what a decision means for the business. Most sellers could go their entire careers missing the opportunity to practice those conversations before they're in the room with a senior decision-maker. This solution gives them a practical way to build confidence, sharpen their business acumen, and learn how to show up differently at that level. Ultimately, we're preparing them to fully maximize the opportunity when it arrives."

Over two days, sellers move through a structured team-selling experience that includes:

• Strategic preparation: Teams prepare for a real executive opportunity, using a mission brief for a fictional target account that includes business context, strategic goals, challenges, annual reports, and CxO buyer profiles. Their goal is to craft a compelling business case that will earn them the executives' trust and buy-in.

• Live executive meetings: Real senior executives take on the personas of C-level buyers for the target account, introducing new information, competing priorities, and unexpected challenges that require teams to adjust their strategy in real time.

• Immediate executive feedback: After each meeting, executive buyers share what built credibility, what weakened the conversation, what resonated, and what was overlooked.

• Capstone presentation: The journey culminates in a presentation to the C-suite buying group, where teams present their recommendations, respond to questions, address stakeholder concerns, and connect their proposed solution to strategic outcomes.

• Panel debrief: Executive buyers rate the final presentations, decide which team earned the sale, and reveal their real professional backgrounds during a conversational panel debrief.

Unlike AI conversation tools, the C-Suite Sales Accelerator provides selling practice with real senior executives whose feedback is rooted in decades of buying experience across industries and functions. The CxO network includes current and former leaders from enterprise and public sector organizations across finance, technology, pharmaceuticals, energy, manufacturing, and other industries.

Formerly known as the Youd Andrews CxO Business Simulator, the C-Suite Sales Accelerator brings a 30-year legacy of executive-selling readiness to the RAIN Group portfolio following a recent acquisition. The addition expands RAIN Group's capabilities for enterprise sales teams focused on executive engagement, strategic account development, and business-value communication.

In one global technology organization, more than 1,100 sellers across regions completed the executive-selling simulation. The company reported doubled revenue, a 26% increase in win rates, and deals closing nearly three times faster.

Participant feedback includes:

• "The immediate, unscripted feedback from real CXOs was a gamechanger, revealing critical insights into what truly resonates with leadership. This program isn't just about theory; it's about building confidence and developing a sharper strategic mindset to drive tangible business outcomes."

• "Whether it's aligning with a C-level buyer, navigating ambiguity, or driving momentum where others stall, this training unlocked something different for me. It's rare to finish something that rewires your approach this deeply."

Learn more about the C-Suite Sales Accelerator at https://hubs.li/Q04mdH5l0

About RAIN Group

RAIN Group is an award-winning leader in sales transformation, with over 20 years of researching and enabling top sales performance. RAIN Group's modular, multi-modal approach to sales training provides flexible, tech-enabled, and customizable solutions for complex global teams. Trusted by leading companies, RAIN Group partners with clients to ensure learning is adopted, creates lasting behavior change, and drives measurable results. Learn more at raingroup.com.

Media Contact

Aly Jamison, APR, RAIN Group, 1 508-405-0438, [email protected], https://www.rainsalestraining.com

SOURCE RAIN Group