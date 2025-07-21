RAIN Group Launches RAIN Sales AI: Coaching Suite Builds Seller Confidence, Empowers Sales Leaders

The problem is that most sellers only get real practice when they're already in front of buyers. RAIN Conversation AI changes that. It gives them a place to practice real scenarios with AI personas based on their actual prospects. Post this

"We're thrilled to bring this suite of AI tools to market as the next evolution of our commitment to driving sales performance," said Andy Springer, chief client officer of RAIN Group. "For over two decades, we've helped organizations build sales capability and create sustainable behavior change. RAIN Sales AI expands that impact, giving our clients smarter, faster, more scalable ways to develop skills and measure outcomes."

The suite includes three essential tools:

RAIN Conversation AI

Roleplay real-world sales conversations with AI buyer personas based on your real prospects and customers. Simulations can be designed to cover any scenario your sellers face, including C-suite negotiations, pricing challenges, and new product messaging, with unlimited practice and instant, skill-based feedback.

"Sales conversations are high stakes. One misstep with a CFO or a missed opportunity in discovery can cost you the deal. The problem is that most sellers only get real practice when they're already in front of buyers. RAIN Conversation AI changes that. It gives them a place to practice real scenarios with AI personas based on their actual prospects," said Springer. "Managers and leaders can also take advantage of roleplays ranging from coaching and feedback practice to boosting morale and navigating role transitions."

RAIN Planner AI

Instantly evaluate completed sales planners—such as conversation plans, negotiation plans, and strategic account plans—and deliver coaching insights at scale. Planners are scored against your methodology and sales process for immediate improvement.

"Sales planning is critical, but without feedback, even the best plans go nowhere. Too often they're filled out, filed away, and never looked at again. RAIN Planner AI evaluates planners instantly and gives sellers targeted feedback at the moment of need rather than relying on manager availability," Springer added.

RAIN Measure AI

Track skill development, coaching impact, and execution trends through dashboards designed for sellers, managers, and leaders. Organizations gain visibility into who's improving, what's working, and where to focus next.

"Training without measurement is just activity. If you want to improve performance, you need to see what sellers are doing with what they've learned. RAIN Measure AI makes that possible. It shows how skills are developing, where people need help, and how it all connects to results," said Springer. "Sellers, managers, and leaders all get the visibility they need to coach smarter, focus on what matters, and prove the impact of training."

The RAIN Sales AI suite is built into Catalyst, RAIN Group's next-generation enablement platform. Catalyst provides access to the company's complete suite of sales training programs and enables organizations to deliver digital learning, virtual sessions, on-demand video, and reinforcement tools in one centralized system. Catalyst combines structured training with just-in-time content and embedded coaching to support skill mastery and behavior change.

Mike Blanchette, vice president of global sales acceleration at a leading data resilience company, is using the new offering with his team. After seeing early results, he said, "One of the toughest challenges in enablement is proving the impact of training—going from knowledge transfer to real application. We've always had to rely on manager observation or CRM activity to guess if it's working. With this tool, we no longer need to depend on self-reporting or Salesforce data. It gives us direct evidence that sellers can execute, and we can finally draw a straight line from training to field performance."

About RAIN Group

RAIN Group is an award-winning leader in sales transformation, with over 20 years of researching and enabling top sales performance. RAIN Group's modular, multi-modal approach to sales training provides flexible and customizable solutions for complex global teams. Trusted by leading companies, RAIN Group partners with clients to ensure learning is adopted, creates lasting behavior change, and drives measurable results. Learn more at raingroup.com.

